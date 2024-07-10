Rangers shot dead a 14-foot crocodile after it killed a girl swimming in an Australian creek

FILE - This file image made from video provided by AuBC shows a part of an area in Palumpa, Australia, Thursday, July 4, 2024, where a girl was reported missing Tuesday after she went swimming. Crocodile numbers in Australia's Northern Territory must be either maintained or reduced and cannot be allowed to outstrip the human population, the territory's leader said after the 12-year-old girl was killed while swimming. (AuBC via AP, File)

By Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2024 2:40 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 2:42 am.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rangers have shot dead a 4.2-meter (14-foot) crocodile in northern Australia after it killed a 12-year-old girl while she was swimming with her family last week, police said Wednesday.

The girl’s death was the first fatal crocodile attack in the Northern Territory since 2018 when an Indigenous woman was killed while gathering mussels in a river. The attack has rekindled debate on whether more should be done to curb the crocodile population in the Northern Territory, where the protected species has increasingly encroached on human populations.

Wildlife rangers had been attempting to trap or shoot the crocodile since the girl was attacked last week in Mango Creek near Palumpa, an Outback Indigenous community in the Northern Territory.

They shot the animal Sunday after getting permission from the region’s traditional landowners. Saltwater crocodiles are considered a totem by many Indigenous Australians.

Police said analysis had confirmed the animal was the one that killed the girl.

“The events of last week have had a huge impact on the family and local police are continuing to provide support to everyone impacted,” senior Sgt. Erica Gibson said in the police statement.

Northern Territory-based crocodile scientist Grahame Webb said a reptile the size of the one shot had to be male and at least 30 years old. They grow throughout their lives and can live up to 70 years.

The girl’s death came weeks after the Northern Territory approved a 10-year plan to contain croc numbers, lifting the rate of culling near human habitat from 300 to 1,200 a year.

The Northern Territory government said after the latest fatality that crocs could not be allowed to outnumber humans.

The Northern Territory has a land area around the size of France and Spain combined but only 250,000 people. Croc numbers are estimated at 100,000. The crocodile population was as low as 3,000 before hunting them was outlawed by federal legislation in 1971.

Webb said the territory’s crocs had largely stabilized their own population in recent years by killing each other for food or territory. “They eat each other. The crocs have been controlling their own population. It’s not really people that have been controlling them,” Webb said.

Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Argentina beats Canada 2-0 in Copa América semifinal
Argentina beats Canada 2-0 in Copa América semifinal

Goals by Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez lifted top-ranked Argentina past Canada as the star-studded South American side showed its pedigree in a 2-0 win in the Copa America semifinal on Tuesday. Despite...

3h ago

Man injured in shooting inside North York apartment
Man injured in shooting inside North York apartment

A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of someone...

5h ago

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

12h ago

No injuries after balcony fire near Wellesley and Jarvis
No injuries after balcony fire near Wellesley and Jarvis

Emergency services are on the scene of a balcony fire at Wellesley and Jarvis Streets Tuesday night. They were called to the intersection just before 8:30 p.m. The fire has since been put out and...

5h ago

Top Stories

Argentina beats Canada 2-0 in Copa América semifinal
Argentina beats Canada 2-0 in Copa América semifinal

Goals by Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez lifted top-ranked Argentina past Canada as the star-studded South American side showed its pedigree in a 2-0 win in the Copa America semifinal on Tuesday. Despite...

3h ago

Man injured in shooting inside North York apartment
Man injured in shooting inside North York apartment

A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of someone...

5h ago

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

12h ago

No injuries after balcony fire near Wellesley and Jarvis
No injuries after balcony fire near Wellesley and Jarvis

Emergency services are on the scene of a balcony fire at Wellesley and Jarvis Streets Tuesday night. They were called to the intersection just before 8:30 p.m. The fire has since been put out and...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Hurrican Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario
Hurrican Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario

Torrential downpours are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hits southern Ontario. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

8h ago

2:38
Pitcher perfect: How Blue Jay Bowden Francis finds peace and inspiration through photography
Pitcher perfect: How Blue Jay Bowden Francis finds peace and inspiration through photography

By day he strikes out batters with precision, and by night he captures life's beauty through the lens.

11h ago

2:36
TTC diverts Spadina buses to ease congestion woes
TTC diverts Spadina buses to ease congestion woes

Two weeks after buses replaced streetcars on Spadina Avenue, the TTC is altering their route in an effort to ease major traffic delays. Michelle Mackey is asking riders if it's working.

2:18
Heat warning continues with thunderstorms expected Tuesday
Heat warning continues with thunderstorms expected Tuesday

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday evening as the heat warning continues for the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:53
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists
Ford government published map of alcohol retailers as LCBO strike persists

A video of Premier Doug Ford encouraging Ontarians to buy their alcohol anywhere but the LCBO is raising eyebrows and rubbing LCBO workers the wrong way. Tina Yazdani speaks to Ontario's finance minister about the concerns.

More Videos