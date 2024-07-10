S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

People walk in the financial district of Toronto on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 10, 2024 11:37 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the utility, industrial and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 212.24 points at 22,254.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 57.05 points at 39,349.02. The S&P 500 index was up 17.86 points at 5,594.84, while the Nasdaq composite was 80.46 points higher at 18,509.75.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.44 cents US compared with 73.32 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude oil contract was up 70 cents at US$82.11 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.31 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$14.60 at US$2,382.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up five cents at US$4.63 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day
Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) amid an ongoing strike impacting thousands of workers, calling on the union to get back to the bargaining table "to get a deal...

updated

47m ago

Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles
Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles

Officials with the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) say an effort to remove thousands of cormorants from the Toronto Islands was going well until two bald eagles showed up over the winter. Though...

5h ago

Remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into GTA, bringing heavy rainfall
Remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into GTA, bringing heavy rainfall

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are being felt across southern Ontario, including Toronto and the GTA, with Environment Canada warning of "torrential downpours" and rainfall rates of 20-40 millimetres...

updated

20m ago

Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway
Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway

Some chickens have died after a truck carrying the birds collided with another vehicle and crashed into a median on Highway 401 west of James Snow Parkway in Milton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

1h ago

