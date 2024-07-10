S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the utility, industrial and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 212.24 points at 22,254.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 57.05 points at 39,349.02. The S&P 500 index was up 17.86 points at 5,594.84, while the Nasdaq composite was 80.46 points higher at 18,509.75.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.44 cents US compared with 73.32 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude oil contract was up 70 cents at US$82.11 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.31 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$14.60 at US$2,382.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up five cents at US$4.63 a pound.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

