Surrey, B.C., police transition deal from RCMP to local force complete, says minister

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says the City of Surrey's long-running police service debate is over with the completion of an agreement that will see the RCMP be replaced by the municipal Surrey Police Service by the end of this year. Farnworth speaks during an RCMP news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, March 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 10, 2024 6:32 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 6:42 pm.

VANCOUVER — A long-running and fractious dispute between the British Columbia government and the City of Surrey over its police department has ended with a cash agreement.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says the deal sees the RCMP being replaced by the independent Surrey Police Service on Nov. 29 as part of a $250-million, 10-year agreement.

Farnworth says the deal ensures safety for the residents of the Metro Vancouver city and comes with a guarantee that the local government will not levy a police tax to cover transition costs over the next decade.

It ends a bitter two-year process of name-calling and court action as Surrey’s council attempted to go back to the RCMP amid a transition to the independent force.

The final agreement was reached after Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said last month she accepted a judicial review that ruled the province has the authority to complete the transition from the RCMP to the local force.

Farnworth says Surrey council has accepted the government’s $150 million transition offer, including an additional guarantee of $20 million over five years if Surrey Police Service salaries are higher than what the city would have paid RCMP officers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man shot near Steeles and Weston
Man shot near Steeles and Weston

A man has been rushed to hospital after being found shot near Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road. Police were called to Steeles and Signet Drive just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. The...

2h ago

Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool
Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being found in a Yorkville condominium pool. Toronto police say there were called to the building at 278 Bloor Street East just before 3 p.m. to reports someone...

3h ago

Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business
Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business

The replacement buses on Spadina Avenue have no doubt been inconvenient for drivers and transit users alike, with a marked increase in congestion and rush hour travel times. The swap from streetcars...

1h ago

Frank Stronach's granddaughter seeks company docs related to misconduct allegations
Frank Stronach's granddaughter seeks company docs related to misconduct allegations

The granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is asking an Ontario court to order the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man shot near Steeles and Weston
Man shot near Steeles and Weston

A man has been rushed to hospital after being found shot near Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road. Police were called to Steeles and Signet Drive just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. The...

2h ago

Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool
Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being found in a Yorkville condominium pool. Toronto police say there were called to the building at 278 Bloor Street East just before 3 p.m. to reports someone...

3h ago

Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business
Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business

The replacement buses on Spadina Avenue have no doubt been inconvenient for drivers and transit users alike, with a marked increase in congestion and rush hour travel times. The swap from streetcars...

1h ago

Frank Stronach's granddaughter seeks company docs related to misconduct allegations
Frank Stronach's granddaughter seeks company docs related to misconduct allegations

The granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is asking an Ontario court to order the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Drivers in Ontario will soon be able to legally travel faster on more sections of highway
Drivers in Ontario will soon be able to legally travel faster on more sections of highway

More sections of Ontario highways are increasing to 110 km/h speed limits this week helping people move quicker on their daily commutes and weekend travels.

6h ago

1:06
Decision to close Ontario Science Centre defended by Ford, suggests there are more issues than we know
Decision to close Ontario Science Centre defended by Ford, suggests there are more issues than we know

Doug Ford was questioned about the closure of the science centre and teased at more information to come regarding the building's condition on Thursday.

6h ago

1:37
Doug Ford addresses LCBO strike and has strong words for workers' union
Doug Ford addresses LCBO strike and has strong words for workers' union

Doug Ford addressed the media for the first time after the start of the LCBO strike and states they will not be selling the liquor chain calling it an "asset" for the province.

6h ago

0:42
Hurricane Beryl remnants dump immense amounts of rain across GTA
Hurricane Beryl remnants dump immense amounts of rain across GTA

Over just the morning hours, the Greater Toronto Area has seen plenty of rain with more yet to come.

7h ago

2:31
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming

Want to take a dip in the water to beat the heat but don’t know how? Afua Baah has the details on why it’s never too late to learn the lifelong skill.

23h ago

More Videos