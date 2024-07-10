Longtime Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza signs deal with Yankees

Tim Mayza
Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Sportsnet

Posted July 10, 2024 11:07 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 11:16 am.

Tim Mayza is staying in the AL East.

The New York Yankees have signed the former Toronto Blue Jays reliever to a minor-league contract.

Mayza was designated for assignment by Toronto on June 29, then cleared waivers and was subsequently released on July 5.

The 32-year-old struggled to replicate his stellar form of last season for Toronto, which earned him high-leverage outings throughout the 2023 campaign. His ERA ballooned throughout his final five outings with the Blue Jays, rising to nearly 25 over a tough four-inning stretch.

For the season, the southpaw carried an 8.03 ERA over 24.2 innings.

“It comes down to performance,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after Mayza was designated for assignment. “It’s tough for Timmy. He’s been here for such a long time, been such a big part of our bullpen and our team.

“(It’s) been a rough year for him, so, hopefully, a change of scenery is good for him, as much as we hate seeing him go.”

Selected by the Blue Jays in the 12th round of the 2013 draft, Mayza pitched with Toronto for parts of seven seasons, racking up 283.2 innings with a 3.87 ERA and 292 strikeouts.

The Yankees bullpen has recently undergone a barrage of injuries, with Ian Hamilton, Jonathan Loáisiga and Nick Burdi all landing on the injured list in recent weeks.

New York is likely to have Mayza start in triple-A with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees rank ninth in bullpen ERA (3.64), but their lefties have posted only a 4.16 mark.

After a quick start, things have not been going well in the Bronx. The Yankees have lost 17 of their last 23 games and are 3.0 games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.

Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day
Ford defends LCBO, criticizes OPSEU as strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) amid an ongoing strike impacting thousands of workers, calling on the union to get back to the bargaining table "to get a deal...

updated

48m ago

Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles
Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles

Officials with the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) say an effort to remove thousands of cormorants from the Toronto Islands was going well until two bald eagles showed up over the winter. Though...

5h ago

Remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into GTA, bringing heavy rainfall
Remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into GTA, bringing heavy rainfall

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are being felt across southern Ontario, including Toronto and the GTA, with Environment Canada warning of "torrential downpours" and rainfall rates of 20-40 millimetres...

updated

22m ago

Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway
Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway

Some chickens have died after a truck carrying the birds collided with another vehicle and crashed into a median on Highway 401 west of James Snow Parkway in Milton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

1h ago

2:31
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming
Learning the lifelong skill of swimming

Want to take a dip in the water to beat the heat but don’t know how? Afua Baah has the details on why it’s never too late to learn the lifelong skill.

16h ago

2:30
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario

Torrential downpours are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit southern Ontario. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

6h ago

2:37
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management

As Tina Yazdani reports, politicians hit the LCBO picket lines Tuesday to support workers, as Ontario's finance minister penned a new letter to LCBO management, promising to support them through the alcohol expansion this fall.

17h ago

2:48
Ticketmaster databreach impacts identity information of countless Canadians
Ticketmaster databreach impacts identity information of countless Canadians

A look into the recent hack on Ticketmaster exposing countless users data and just why the ticket giant took more than a month to inform their customers.

17h ago

2:50
Cormorant's taking over the Toronto Islands
Cormorant's taking over the Toronto Islands

After eagles moved into the Toronto Islands efforts to safely remove cormorants from the islands slowed down. That led to the population to spike. Brandon Rowe speaks with the TRCA to find out what it is doing about it

17h ago

