11 killed as passenger bus collides with pickup truck in northern Philippines

By The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2024 12:36 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 12:42 am.

TUGUEGARAO, Philippines (AP) — A bus collided with a pickup truck early Thursday morning, killing 11 people and injuring six others in a northern Philippine town, police said.

Those who died were riding the small truck as it was rammed on the side by the bus, causing it to lose control and smash into a roadside food stall in Abulug town, about 600 km (373 miles) north of Manila, said police chief Maj. Antonio Palattao.

Most of the victims aboard the truck were on their way home from a wake shortly after midnight Thursday. The drivers of both vehicles were injured, along with the owner of the food stall that was hit by the truck, Palattao said.

An investigation was underway to determine who was responsible for the accident, he said.

Deadly road accidents are common in the Philippines because of weak enforcement of traffic laws, dilapidated vehicles and dangerous road conditions, including inadequate safety signs and barriers in mountain roads and far-flung provinces.

The Associated Press

Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business
Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business

The replacement buses on Spadina Avenue have no doubt been inconvenient for drivers and transit users alike, with a marked increase in congestion and rush hour travel times. The swap from streetcars...

4h ago

Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool
Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being found in a Yorkville condominium pool. Toronto police say there were called to the building at 278 Bloor Street East just before 3 p.m. to reports someone...

9h ago

'Old decrepit building': Ford won't change his mind on Science Centre closure
'Old decrepit building': Ford won't change his mind on Science Centre closure

Premier Doug Ford says the Ontario Science Centre is an "old decrepit building" and he won't change his mind regarding its closure. The premier says a technical briefing scheduled for Thursday will...

10h ago

Man shot near Steeles and Weston
Man shot near Steeles and Weston

A man has been rushed to hospital after being found shot near Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road. Police were called to Steeles and Signet Drive just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. The...

4h ago

