Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announces reelection campaign

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune attends the women's soccer Algerian cup final at the 5tH of July stadium in Algiers. Algeria's president announced on Thursday July 11, 2024 that he intends to run for a second term in office, five years after ascending to power as the military and establishment-backed candidate amid widespread pro-democracy street protests. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2024 12:46 pm.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 1:57 pm.

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s president announced on Thursday that he intends to run for a second term in office, five years after ascending to power as the military and establishment-backed candidate during widespread pro-democracy protests.

The 78-year-old political veteran, Abdelmadjid Tebboune said in an interview to be broadcast on Algerian television that his decision came in response to support from political parties and young people.

“If the Algerian people want to vote for me, that’s fine, otherwise I’ll have accomplished my mission and whoever succeeds me will be welcome,” he said, lauding his record as well as the gas-rich North African country’s security and stability.

Tebboune has avoided declaring his intentions even after the Sept. 7 election date was set almost four months ago.

Despite his demurrals, his intentions were “an open secret” and his candidacy a byproduct of discussions among the political elite, says political scientist Rachid Grime.

Besides Tebboune, 34 candidates have announced plans to run in the election.

Howvere, only three so far have gathered the number of signatures necessary to appear on the ballot: Youcef Aouchiche of the Socialist Forces Front, Algeria’s largest opposition party; Abdellah Hassan Cherif of the Islamist party Movement for Society and Peace; and Sadia Naghzi of the General Confederation of Algerian Enterprises.

Candidates have until July 18 to collect signatures.

Tebboune’s re-election for a second term would entrench the power of Algeria’s political and military elite and further distance the country from the aspirations voiced by its “Hirak” movement, which held weekly street protests that pressured the country’s ailing octogenarian president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, to resign in April 2019, after two decades in office.

Tebboune, a former prime minister under Bouteflika, emerged the victor in an election with a low turnout election in 2019. Protesters boycotted it and decried it as a rushed affair designed to maintain the old regime’s grip on power over the nation with a population of 45 million.

Associated Press, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'
Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'

In response to many speaking out over the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, the province says they have determined that while the buildings are unique, bespoke, purpose-built assets, they "have reached...

2h ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

2h ago

Youths charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal shooting of boy, 16, at Parkdale apartment
Youths charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal shooting of boy, 16, at Parkdale apartment

Two male youths have been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at a Parkdale apartment building earlier this week. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Ave. near...

2h ago

Admitted serial killer found guilty of first-degree murder in deaths of four women in Winnipeg
Admitted serial killer found guilty of first-degree murder in deaths of four women in Winnipeg

Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois, and an unidentified woman known as Buffalo Woman. [custom_content...

breaking

35m ago

Top Stories

Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'
Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'

In response to many speaking out over the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, the province says they have determined that while the buildings are unique, bespoke, purpose-built assets, they "have reached...

2h ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

2h ago

Youths charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal shooting of boy, 16, at Parkdale apartment
Youths charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal shooting of boy, 16, at Parkdale apartment

Two male youths have been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at a Parkdale apartment building earlier this week. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Ave. near...

2h ago

Admitted serial killer found guilty of first-degree murder in deaths of four women in Winnipeg
Admitted serial killer found guilty of first-degree murder in deaths of four women in Winnipeg

Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois, and an unidentified woman known as Buffalo Woman. [custom_content...

breaking

35m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA

Weather alerts, including a rainfall warning, continues throughout the GTA on Wednesday. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

18h ago

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

17h ago

2:24
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"

First Nations leaders at the AFN annual general meeting, aired their grievances at the Crown-Indigenous Relations minister. One man urged the PM to attend treaty meetings in person - if he has the courage to.

17h ago

2:36
Training amplified for EV fire training
Training amplified for EV fire training

Fire departments have ramped up training to help first responders handle incidents involving lithium ion batteries. David Zura explains and takes a look at the training.

19h ago

1:53
Small businesses struggle amid LCBO strike
Small businesses struggle amid LCBO strike

Restaurants, bars, and craft beverage makers are all feeling the pinch as the LCBO strike continues. Erica Natividad with how they're coping with low supplies and lost sales.

19h ago

More Videos