At least 200 crocodiles crawl into cities as heavy rains hit northern Mexico, near Texas

By The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2024 7:41 pm.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 7:56 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Heavy rains associated with Hurricane Beryl and the earlier Tropical Storm Alberto have led at least 200 crocodiles to enter urban areas in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, across from Texas, state and federal authorities said this week.

So far, authorities say they have captured and relocated around 200 of the big reptiles since Alberto pelted the region with rain in June. Beryl brushed the same area before making landfall in south Texas earlier this week.

Authorities said the heavy rains raised water levels in coastal lagoons, leading the animals to crawl into cities like Tampico and the nearby cities of Ciudad Madero and Altamira, where at least 165 crocodiles have been captured and relocated.

The head of Tamaulipas state environment department, Karina Lizeth Saldívar, said in a statement that “the recent rains have increased the water levels in the lagoon systems, which had led to an increase in the sightings of crocodiles.”

The federal Attorney General’s Office for Environmental Protection said about 40 more crocodiles had been captured in the area in June and were relocated to appropriate habitat outside populated areas.

The problem may continue, the office said, noting that “as the water levels go down in places like streets and drainage canals that were flooded, crocodiles will turn up and sightings will certainly increase.”

The problem came to light this week when social media users posted videos of several crocodiles tied up in urban areas. That “caused an uproar in social media,” the department said.

Crocodiles are a protected species in Mexico. Attacks by them in Mexico are rare but have occurred.

The Associated Press

City to replace water transmission units after failures cause hefty water bills for thousands of residents
City to replace water transmission units after failures cause hefty water bills for thousands of residents

The City of Toronto says it will need to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed, leaving more than 7,000 Torontonians facing hefty water bills in the process. Lou...

1h ago

Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike
Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike

Wine Rack says they saw a significant surge in traffic and demand over the weekend, hitting "record sales" across Ontario amid the LCBO workers' strike. LCBO stores across the country shut their doors...

4h ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

4h ago

Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?
Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?

The Toronto Police Service is in the midst of upgrading its 911 system and it could potentially receive photos and videos in the future.

1h ago

