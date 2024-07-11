Australian army private and her husband accused of spying for Russia

In this photo provided by the Australian Federal Police, Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw speaks Friday, July 12, 2024, in Canberra, about the arrest of an Australian army private and her husband, accused of spying for Russia. The 42-year-old woman, an Australian Defense Force information systems technician, and her 62-year-old husband, a self-employed laborer, are each charged with one count of preparing for an espionage offense, Kershaw said. (Australian Federal Police via AP)

By Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2024 10:07 pm.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 10:12 pm.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian army private and her husband are accused of spying for Russia in the first charges brought under Australia’s sweeping espionage laws enacted in 2018.

The Russian-born couple are Australian citizens with Russian passports and are scheduled to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday. They are each charged with one count of preparing for an espionage offense, Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said.

“The AFP will allege the individuals worked together to access Australian Defense Force material that related to Australia’s national security interests,” Kershaw told reporters. “We allege they sought that information with the intention of providing it to Russian authorities. Whether that information was handed over remains a key focus of our investigation.”

While the couple are the first suspected operatives to be charged under the modernized espionage laws that also outlaw covert foreign interference in domestic politics, Australian security forces have disrupted alleged Russian spies in recent years.

Australia had quietly expelled a large Russian spy ring comprising embassy and consular staff as well as other operatives using deep-cover identities, a spy agency official and media reported last year.

Police arrested the suspects at their Brisbane home Thursday. The 42-year-old woman is an Australian Defense Force information systems technician, and her 62-year-old husband is a self-employed laborer. They moved to Australia more than a decade ago. The woman became an Australian citizen in 2016 and her husband in 2020.

Police allege the woman secretly traveled to Russia in 2023 while on extended leave from the Australian military. The husband allegedly accessed the woman’s work account from their Brisbane home and sent requested classified information to her in Russia.

Burgess declined to say how authorities were tipped off. But the Defense Department’s security awareness “allowed us to intervene early and control the operation,” Burgess said.

The charge against each suspect carries a potential maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if either is convicted. If sufficient evidence was found that the information had been shared with Russia, the charges could be upgraded and the potential maximum prison terms upon conviction would be 25 years or life.

The Russian Embassy in Australia did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’s request for comment on Friday.

Russia last year accused Australia of “ Russophobic hysteria” for canceling the lease on land where Moscow wanted to build its new embassy. The Australian government judged the site to be a security risk because it was too close to Parliament House.

Mike Burgess, secretary-general of security at the Australian Security Intelligence Organization secret service, warned foreign spies that “when we can support a prosecution, we will support a prosecution.”

Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents
Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents

The City of Toronto says it will need to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed, leaving more than 7,000 Torontonians facing hefty water bills in the process. Lou...

39m ago

Iconic and quirky 'Leslieville dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic and quirky 'Leslieville dollhouse' up for sale

The iconic and quirky life-sized dollhouse in the heart of Leslieville has charmed and grabbed the attention of Torontonians and tourists from around the world for decades and now it’s looking for a...

24m ago

Work halted at Ontario Place pending July 19 hearing
Work halted at Ontario Place pending July 19 hearing

Work to prepare for the redevelopment of Ontario Place has been temporarily paused. The group Ontario Place Protectors has won an injunction preventing any more work from being done at the waterfront...

2h ago

Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?
Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?

The Toronto Police Service is in the midst of upgrading its 911 system and it could potentially receive photos and videos in the future.

4h ago

Top Stories

Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents
Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents

The City of Toronto says it will need to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed, leaving more than 7,000 Torontonians facing hefty water bills in the process. Lou...

39m ago

Iconic and quirky 'Leslieville dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic and quirky 'Leslieville dollhouse' up for sale

The iconic and quirky life-sized dollhouse in the heart of Leslieville has charmed and grabbed the attention of Torontonians and tourists from around the world for decades and now it’s looking for a...

24m ago

Work halted at Ontario Place pending July 19 hearing
Work halted at Ontario Place pending July 19 hearing

Work to prepare for the redevelopment of Ontario Place has been temporarily paused. The group Ontario Place Protectors has won an injunction preventing any more work from being done at the waterfront...

2h ago

Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?
Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?

The Toronto Police Service is in the midst of upgrading its 911 system and it could potentially receive photos and videos in the future.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade

The Toronto Police Service is among the Canadian emergency services in the process of upgrading its 911 system. Nick Westoll gets an update on the process and has more on the potential upgrades users could see in the future.

4h ago

2:33
Prime Minister Trudeau promises increase in military spending to hit NATO targets
Prime Minister Trudeau promises increase in military spending to hit NATO targets

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledging today to significantly increase the country’s military spending over the next decade with a swath of new projects, in hopes of hitting NATO’s goal of 2% GDP spending target by 2032. Glen McGregor reports.

1h ago

3:24
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder

Self-admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been found guilty of first degree murder in the deaths of four Indigenous women. Mitchell Ringos was at the courthouse.

8h ago

3:28
Jelly Roll discusses performing first concerts outside USA
Jelly Roll discusses performing first concerts outside USA

CityNews' Music Reporter spoke with award-winning artist Jelly Roll, who was denied entry to Canada years ago because of his police record, about getting into the country to perform for the first time.

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

More Videos