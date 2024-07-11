Canadians supportive of a fuel tax ‘holiday’: Angus Reid

Gas prices are displayed as a motorist prepares to pump gas at a station in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By Natasha O'Neill

Posted July 11, 2024 4:05 pm.

A new report from the Angus Reid Institute shows that over half of Canadians would be supportive of a “fuel tax holiday.”

The report, published on July 11 from the non-profit, said that many respondents were interested in the idea that would see fuel tax prices pause.

Angus Reid asked 4,204 Canadians from all provinces for the poll.

The idea was proposed by opposition Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in front of the House of Commons just before the legislature took a summer break.

“Proponents argue the exemption would lower the price of gas by an estimated 30 cents per litre, this as three-quarters of Canadians (76 per cent) say the price of gas has gone up for them recently,” the report notes.

According to the data, 56 per cent of respondents said gas and carbon taxes should be paused to help Canadians struggling with the cost of living. Support for the idea drops for those in higher income brackets, the report reads.

“Those best off…Reject the idea at a majority level, saying that this would cost the government financially and harm the environment further by encouraging vehicle use.”

Top Stories

Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike
Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike

Wine Rack says they saw a significant surge in traffic and demand over the weekend, hitting "record sales" across Ontario amid the LCBO workers' strike. LCBO stores across the country shut their doors...

1h ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

1h ago

Man struck by truck in Mississauga
Man struck by truck in Mississauga

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a truck in Mississauga. Peel police were called to Derry and Columbus Roads just after 3 p.m. to reports of a collision. The man struck was...

32m ago

Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'
Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'

In response to many speaking out over the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, the province says they have determined that while the buildings are unique, bespoke, purpose-built assets, they "have reached...

5h ago

