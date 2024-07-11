A new report from the Angus Reid Institute shows that over half of Canadians would be supportive of a “fuel tax holiday.”

The report, published on July 11 from the non-profit, said that many respondents were interested in the idea that would see fuel tax prices pause.

Angus Reid asked 4,204 Canadians from all provinces for the poll.

The idea was proposed by opposition Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in front of the House of Commons just before the legislature took a summer break.

“Proponents argue the exemption would lower the price of gas by an estimated 30 cents per litre, this as three-quarters of Canadians (76 per cent) say the price of gas has gone up for them recently,” the report notes.

According to the data, 56 per cent of respondents said gas and carbon taxes should be paused to help Canadians struggling with the cost of living. Support for the idea drops for those in higher income brackets, the report reads.

“Those best off…Reject the idea at a majority level, saying that this would cost the government financially and harm the environment further by encouraging vehicle use.”