Charlotte Cardin, the Beaches, Allison Russell lead familiar names on Polaris list

Jeremy Dutcher and Elisapie arrive on the red carpet for the Juno Awards in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. Albums by Elisapie and Dutcher are among the projects shortlisted for this year's Polaris Music Prize.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted July 11, 2024 4:49 pm.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 4:56 pm.

An array of familiar names hold spots on this year’s Polaris Music Prize short list.

Montreal singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin, Toronto rockers the Beaches and Grammy winner Allison Russell are among the 10 contenders for this year’s $50,000 award for best Canadian album.

They’re joined by other established homegrown artists who include rapper Tobi, Inuk musician Elisapie and previous Polaris winner Jeremy Dutcher.

In recent years, the Polaris short list has exposed burgeoning Canadian acts to a wider national audience, but in a rare instance, seven of this year’s contenders have already won Junos, the country’s top music award.

Among them is DJ and producer Bambii who picked up her first Juno in Halifax earlier this year.

Other artists rounding out the Polaris list include Toronto rapper DijahSB, Calgary drag queen rock project Cindy Lee and Montreal punk band Nobro.

The Polaris winner will be announced Sept. 17 during a gala presentation at Toronto’s Massey Hall that will include performances by many of the artists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike
Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike

Wine Rack says they saw a significant surge in traffic and demand over the weekend, hitting "record sales" across Ontario amid the LCBO workers' strike. LCBO stores across the country shut their doors...

1h ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

1h ago

Man struck by truck in Mississauga
Man struck by truck in Mississauga

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a truck in Mississauga. Peel police were called to Derry and Columbus Roads just after 3 p.m. to reports of a collision. The man struck was...

34m ago

Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'
Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'

In response to many speaking out over the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, the province says they have determined that while the buildings are unique, bespoke, purpose-built assets, they "have reached...

5h ago

