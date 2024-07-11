China tells NATO not to create chaos in Asia and rejects label of ‘enabler’ of Russia’s Ukraine war

By The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2024 4:18 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 4:42 am.

BEIJING (AP) — China has accused NATO of seeking security at the expense of others and told the alliance not to bring the same “chaos” to Asia.

The statement from a Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday came a day after NATO labeled China a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“NATO agitating about China’s responsibility on the Ukraine issue is unreasonable and has sinister motives,” spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily briefing, maintaining that China has a fair and objective stance on the Ukraine issue.

He said NATO’s “so-called security” comes at the cost of the security of other countries. China has backed Russia’s contention that NATO expansion posed a threat to Russia.

“China urges NATO to … stop interfering in China’s internal politics and smearing China’s image and not create chaos in the Asia-Pacific after creating turmoil in Europe,” Lin said.

