Fire breaks out in the spire of the medieval cathedral in the French city of Rouen

FILE - The crowd gather outside the Rouen cathedral, Normandy, during the funeral mass for Father Hamel, Tuesday, Aug.2, 2016. French authorities say a fire broke out Thursday JULY 11, 2024 on the spire of the medieval cathedral in the Normandy city of Rouen. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2024 7:03 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 7:42 am.

PARIS (AP) — A fire broke out Thursday in the spire of the medieval cathedral in the northern French city of Rouen, authorities said.

Witnesses speaking on BFM television described smoke emanating from the spire, and recalled a devastating fire in 2019 at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris that toppled its spire and collapsed its roof.

The cathedral in Rouen in Normandy is widely known from a series of paintings by impressionist Claude Monet.

Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol posted on the social media platform X that “the beginning of a fire is underway on the spire of the cathedral of Rouen. The origin is unknown at this stage. All public resources are mobilized.”

The regional administration posted online that the cathedral was evacuated and a security perimeter is in place.

The cathedral in Paris, a major landmark, is scheduled to reopen in December after an unprecedented reconstruction effort. The cause of that fire was deemed an accident.

The Associated Press


