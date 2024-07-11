Former Indonesian agriculture minister sentenced to 10 years for corruption

By Tatan Syuflana And Niniek Karmini, The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2024 4:07 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 4:12 am.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s anti-graft court sentenced a former agriculture minister to 10 years in prison Thursday after finding him guilty of corruption-related extortion, abuse of power and bribery involving ministry contracts with private vendors.

The case has tarnished President Joko Widodo’s credibility in fighting corruption. Five other members of Widodo’s Cabinet have been sentenced to prison terms in corruption cases, casting a shadow over his efforts to clean up government while his term will end in October.

The court in the capital, Jakarta, ruled that the former Cabinet minister, Syahrul Yasin Limpo, was guilty of abusing his power by enriching himself and other officials. It also ordered him to pay a 300 million rupiah ($18,500) fine, and said he would be subject to another four months’ imprisonment if he fails to pay.

“The defendant has legally and convincingly been proven guilty of corruption,” presiding Judge Rianto Adam Pontoh said. “He wasn’t a good example as a public official, what he has done is counter the government’s efforts to fight corruption and enriched himself by corruption.”

Limpo had been arrested last October by the Corruption Eradication Commission, known as the KPK. He has denied wrongdoing.

Several ministry officials testified during the trial that secretariats, directorates general and agencies within the ministry was required to give up 20% of their budgets to Limpo, as though they were indebted to him, and he threated their jobs if they rejected his demands. Vendors and suppliers were also asked to set aside money to fulfill the then-minister’s demands, the trial revealed.

Limpo used the money on luxurious cars, gifts and apartments, charter private jets, family parties and gatherings, and for religious observances and pilgrimages. Limpo also used the bribes to disburse humanitarian aid for disaster victims and to his Nasdem political party.

Prosecutors, who sought 12 years imprisonment for Limpo, said the politician accepted a total of 44.7 billion rupiah ($2.7 million) between January 2020 and October 2023.

In their indictment, prosecutors accused Limpo of ordering his two subordinates, Kasdi Subagyono and Muhammad Hatta, to collect the illicit money. They were each sentenced to four years in prison in separate cases.

During the trial, Limpo said he was the victim of political persecution and felt that he had been slandered by his subordinates in his ministry who fears of being replaced or removed from their position.

“I never received any information about their objection to any of my orders,” Limpo said, “If they think it’s wrong, they should consult and discuss with me ​​first.”

Widodo campaigned in part on a pledge to run a clean government in a country that ranked 115th out of 180 nations in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index compiled by Transparency International.

Limpo, a former South Sulawesi governor, is the second politician from the Nasdem Party to face recent prosecution. Johnny G. Plate, a former communication minister, was sentenced to 15 years in prison over $533 million in graft of the construction of mobile phone transmission towers in remote parts of the country.

Corruption is endemic in Indonesia and the anti-graft commission, one of the few effective institutions in the country of nearly 270 million people, is frequently under attack by lawmakers who want to reduce its powers.

The KPK has arrested around 250 members of the local parliament, as many as 133 regents and mayors as well as 18 governors, 83 members of the national parliament and 12 ministers since the institution was founded in late 2003.

Tatan Syuflana And Niniek Karmini, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business
Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business

The replacement buses on Spadina Avenue have no doubt been inconvenient for drivers and transit users alike, with a marked increase in congestion and rush hour travel times. The swap from streetcars...

7h ago

Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool
Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being found in a Yorkville condominium pool. Toronto police say there were called to the building at 278 Bloor Street East just before 3 p.m. to reports someone...

12h ago

'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure
'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure

Premier Doug Ford says the Ontario Science Centre is an "old decrepit building" and he won't change his mind regarding its closure. The premier says a technical briefing scheduled for Thursday will...

13h ago

Man shot near Steeles and Weston
Man shot near Steeles and Weston

A man has been rushed to hospital after being found shot near Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road. Police were called to Steeles and Signet Drive just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. The...

8h ago

Top Stories

Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business
Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business

The replacement buses on Spadina Avenue have no doubt been inconvenient for drivers and transit users alike, with a marked increase in congestion and rush hour travel times. The swap from streetcars...

7h ago

Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool
Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being found in a Yorkville condominium pool. Toronto police say there were called to the building at 278 Bloor Street East just before 3 p.m. to reports someone...

12h ago

'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure
'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure

Premier Doug Ford says the Ontario Science Centre is an "old decrepit building" and he won't change his mind regarding its closure. The premier says a technical briefing scheduled for Thursday will...

13h ago

Man shot near Steeles and Weston
Man shot near Steeles and Weston

A man has been rushed to hospital after being found shot near Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road. Police were called to Steeles and Signet Drive just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. The...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA

Weather alerts, including a rainfall warning, continues throughout the GTA on Wednesday. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

9h ago

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

8h ago

2:31
Premier Ford refuses to concede to LCBO union's key demand on ready-to-drink cocktails
Premier Ford refuses to concede to LCBO union's key demand on ready-to-drink cocktails

In his first media availability since the start of the LCBO strike, Premier Doug Ford urged the union representing LCBO workers to return to the bargaining table. But as Tina Yazdani reports, he's refusing to concede to their key demand.

10h ago

0:33
Drivers in Ontario will soon be able to legally travel faster on more sections of highway
Drivers in Ontario will soon be able to legally travel faster on more sections of highway

More sections of Ontario highways are increasing to 110 km/h speed limits this week helping people move quicker on their daily commutes and weekend travels.

15h ago

1:06
Decision to close Ontario Science Centre defended by Ford, suggests there are more issues than we know
Decision to close Ontario Science Centre defended by Ford, suggests there are more issues than we know

Doug Ford was questioned about the closure of the science centre and teased at more information to come regarding the building's condition on Thursday.

16h ago

More Videos