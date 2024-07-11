Gary Ginstling surprisingly quits as New York Philharmonic CEO after 1 year

By The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2024 5:15 pm.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 5:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Ginstling surprisingly resigned as chief executive officer of the New York Philharmonic on Thursday after one year on the job.

No reason was given for his departure, announced days ahead of Jaap van Zweden’s final performances as music director, at Vail, Colorado, from July 17-20. Ginstling had been with the orchestra during a tour of China that ended July 4.

“It has become clear to me that the institution needs a different type of leadership,” Ginstling said in a statement released by the orchestra.

The orchestra is about to start two years without a music director until Gustavo Dudamel starts in the 2026-27 season.

Deborah Borda, Ginstling’s predecessor, will lead the transition team along with board co-chairs Peter W. May and Oscar L. Tang. The philharmonic’s contract with local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians expires Sept. 20,

Borda was hired as the orchestra’s managing director in 1991, announced her departure in September 1999 to become president and CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, then returned to the New York orchestra as CEO from 2017 until June 2023.

In April, Ginstling said he had directed the orchestra to hire Katya Jestin, co-managing partner of the law firm Jenner & Block, to investigate the philharmonic’s culture. That followed a New York Magazine article detailing misconduct allegations against two musicians in 2010. The two, who denied improper conduct, were fired in 2018, then reinstated following a 2020 decision by arbitrator Richard I. Bloch. The two musicians have not been assigned to any orchestra activities since April.

Under Ginstling, the orchestra announced a $40 million gift from Tang and his wife, Agnes Hsu-Tang, in September 2023. The orchestra had a paid capacity of 85% for concerts last season, and ticket revenue rose 6% from 2022-23.

Ginstling, 58, became executive director of Washington’s National Symphony Orchestra in 2017, then joined the New York Philharmonic as executive director in November 2022, when it was announced he would succeed Borda the following July 1.

Borda, who turns 75 on July 15, has been serving as executive adviser to Ginstling and the board. She recruited Dudamel to leave the Los Angeles Philharmonic and become music director in New York starting the 2026-27 season. She also led the fundraising for the $550 million renovation of David Geffen Hall, which reopened in October 2022.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike
Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike

Wine Rack says they saw a significant surge in traffic and demand over the weekend, hitting "record sales" across Ontario amid the LCBO workers' strike. LCBO stores across the country shut their doors...

2h ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

2h ago

Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?
Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?

The Toronto Police Service is in the midst of upgrading its 911 system and it could potentially receive photos and videos in the future.

24m ago

Mayor Olivia Chow enjoys strong support one year into her term
Mayor Olivia Chow enjoys strong support one year into her term

One year into her time in office a new public opinion poll shows six in 10 Torontonians approve of Mayor Olivia Chow's performance to date. The latest Liaison Strategies poll for the National Ethnic...

56m ago

Top Stories

Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike
Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike

Wine Rack says they saw a significant surge in traffic and demand over the weekend, hitting "record sales" across Ontario amid the LCBO workers' strike. LCBO stores across the country shut their doors...

2h ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

2h ago

Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?
Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?

The Toronto Police Service is in the midst of upgrading its 911 system and it could potentially receive photos and videos in the future.

24m ago

Mayor Olivia Chow enjoys strong support one year into her term
Mayor Olivia Chow enjoys strong support one year into her term

One year into her time in office a new public opinion poll shows six in 10 Torontonians approve of Mayor Olivia Chow's performance to date. The latest Liaison Strategies poll for the National Ethnic...

56m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA

Weather alerts, including a rainfall warning, continues throughout the GTA on Wednesday. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

23h ago

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

22h ago

2:24
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"

First Nations leaders at the AFN annual general meeting, aired their grievances at the Crown-Indigenous Relations minister. One man urged the PM to attend treaty meetings in person - if he has the courage to.

21h ago

2:36
Training amplified for EV fire training
Training amplified for EV fire training

Fire departments have ramped up training to help first responders handle incidents involving lithium ion batteries. David Zura explains and takes a look at the training.

1:53
Small businesses struggle amid LCBO strike
Small businesses struggle amid LCBO strike

Restaurants, bars, and craft beverage makers are all feeling the pinch as the LCBO strike continues. Erica Natividad with how they're coping with low supplies and lost sales.
More Videos