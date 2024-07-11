Gunman fires into crowd in Boston neighborhood, injuring 5 people

BOSTON (AP) — Police on Thursday were looking for a gunman who fired into a crowd in Boston, injuring five people including a child.

The shooting happened Wednesday night as a crowd was gathered in the city’s Dorchester section. An 11-year-old child, a 21-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old woman were shot but none had injuries that were considered life-threatening, the Boston Police Department said in a statement. They did not identify any of the victims.

Mayor Michelle Wu, who visited the scene Wednesday night, said residents out enjoying a summer night shouldn’t have to experience something like this.

“On a summer night like this, we want to make sure that every single street and every community, every part of our city should be enjoyable,” she told reporters. “Unfortunately tonight, we saw we have a lot more work to do.”

Police did not say what may have led to the shooting and said Thursday no arrests had been made.

The Associated Press