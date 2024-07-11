Helicopter carrying 3 people crashes in the ocean off the Hawaiian island of Kauai

By The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2024 10:39 pm.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 10:42 pm.

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard and Hawaii agencies were responding after a hiker reported that a helicopter crashed in the ocean off the island of Kauai on Thursday.

Three people were on board the Robinson R44 helicopter that crashed off the Na Pali Coast around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The hiker reported witnessing the crash, Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki said.

There was no immediate information available on injuries or victims.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

