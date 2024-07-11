Landslide from heavy rain in Slovakia’s High Tatras mountains traps 16 tourists, rescue service says

By The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2024 1:16 pm.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 1:27 pm.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A landslide hit a tourist shelter trapping 16 people inside after a thunderstorm packing heavy rains moved through Slovakia’s High Tatras, the country’s rescue service said Thursday.

The incident took place in the Monkova Valley in the country’s highest mountain range, where authorities warned against severe thunderstorms accompanied by torrential rains with hail.

Pavel Bekeš, mayor of the nearby town of Zdiar, told local media that two tourists died and four were injured. The rescuers didn’t immediately confirm that.

Health Minister Zuzana Dolinková offered her condolences to the relatives of the victims but offered no details.

The Mountain Rescue Service said a popular hiking trail in the valley was hit by a landslide and was closed to the public.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'
Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'

In response to many speaking out over the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, the province says they have determined that while the buildings are unique, bespoke, purpose-built assets, they "have reached...

2h ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

2h ago

Youths charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal shooting of boy, 16, at Parkdale apartment
Youths charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal shooting of boy, 16, at Parkdale apartment

Two male youths have been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at a Parkdale apartment building earlier this week. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Ave. near...

2h ago

Admitted serial killer found guilty of first-degree murder in deaths of four women in Winnipeg
Admitted serial killer found guilty of first-degree murder in deaths of four women in Winnipeg

Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois, and an unidentified woman known as Buffalo Woman. [custom_content...

breaking

37m ago

Top Stories

Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'
Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'

In response to many speaking out over the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, the province says they have determined that while the buildings are unique, bespoke, purpose-built assets, they "have reached...

2h ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

2h ago

Youths charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal shooting of boy, 16, at Parkdale apartment
Youths charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal shooting of boy, 16, at Parkdale apartment

Two male youths have been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at a Parkdale apartment building earlier this week. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Ave. near...

2h ago

Admitted serial killer found guilty of first-degree murder in deaths of four women in Winnipeg
Admitted serial killer found guilty of first-degree murder in deaths of four women in Winnipeg

Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois, and an unidentified woman known as Buffalo Woman. [custom_content...

breaking

37m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA

Weather alerts, including a rainfall warning, continues throughout the GTA on Wednesday. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

18h ago

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

17h ago

2:24
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"

First Nations leaders at the AFN annual general meeting, aired their grievances at the Crown-Indigenous Relations minister. One man urged the PM to attend treaty meetings in person - if he has the courage to.

17h ago

2:36
Training amplified for EV fire training
Training amplified for EV fire training

Fire departments have ramped up training to help first responders handle incidents involving lithium ion batteries. David Zura explains and takes a look at the training.

19h ago

1:53
Small businesses struggle amid LCBO strike
Small businesses struggle amid LCBO strike

Restaurants, bars, and craft beverage makers are all feeling the pinch as the LCBO strike continues. Erica Natividad with how they're coping with low supplies and lost sales.

19h ago

More Videos