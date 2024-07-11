Library of Congress awards prize for American fiction to James McBride

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2024 9:03 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 9:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Library of Congress has awarded a lifetime achievement prize to James McBride, whose acclaimed novels include “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” “Deacon King Kong” and “The Good Lord Bird.”

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced Thursday that McBride, whose story lines have ranged from the crusades of abolitionist John Brown to a Brooklyn neighborhood in the 1960s, is this year’s winner of the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction. The award, previously given to Marilynne Robinson and Don DeLillo among others, is given to an American author who excels as a prose stylist and creative thinker.

“I’m honored to bestow the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction on a writer as imaginative and knowing as James McBride,” Hayden said in a statement. “McBride knows the American soul deeply, reflecting our struggles and triumphs in his fiction, which so many readers have intimately connected with. I, also, am one of his enthusiastic readers.”

McBride, 66, said in a statement that he was wished his mother were alive to hear of his prize. He then joked, “Does it mean I can use the Library? If so, I’m double thrilled.”

McBride has been among the country’s most honored authors in recent years, winning a National Book Award for “Good Lord Bird,” the Kirkus Prize for “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” and the Carnegie Medal for “Deacon King Kong,” which Oprah Winfrey chose for her book club. In 2016, he was given a National Humanities Medal.

On Aug. 24, he will discuss “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” at the National Book Festival in Washington, D.C., a gathering hosted by the Library of Congress.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it
Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it

The province is expected to share a technical briefing on the closure of Ontario's Science Centre, a day after Premier Doug Ford defended the government's decision to shut it down and labelled the building...

2h ago

Toronto breaks July 10 rainfall record due to remnants of Hurricane Beryl
Toronto breaks July 10 rainfall record due to remnants of Hurricane Beryl

Toronto set a July 10 rainfall record as around half a month's worth accumulated at Pearson Airport throughout Wednesday, paving the way for a return to sunshine and soaring daytime highs. Just over...

1h ago

U of T encampment court ruling could affect future campus protests, experts say
U of T encampment court ruling could affect future campus protests, experts say

A pro-Palestinian protest encampment that stood for weeks at the heart of the University of Toronto may now be gone, but experts say the court ruling that led to its clearing could have lingering effects...

3h ago

Man to hospital after being shot in North York
Man to hospital after being shot in North York

A man was rushed to hospital after he was shot in North York overnight, Toronto police said. It happened in the Oakdale Road and Finch Avenue West area at around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday. Toronto paramedics...

1h ago

Top Stories

Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it
Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it

The province is expected to share a technical briefing on the closure of Ontario's Science Centre, a day after Premier Doug Ford defended the government's decision to shut it down and labelled the building...

2h ago

Toronto breaks July 10 rainfall record due to remnants of Hurricane Beryl
Toronto breaks July 10 rainfall record due to remnants of Hurricane Beryl

Toronto set a July 10 rainfall record as around half a month's worth accumulated at Pearson Airport throughout Wednesday, paving the way for a return to sunshine and soaring daytime highs. Just over...

1h ago

U of T encampment court ruling could affect future campus protests, experts say
U of T encampment court ruling could affect future campus protests, experts say

A pro-Palestinian protest encampment that stood for weeks at the heart of the University of Toronto may now be gone, but experts say the court ruling that led to its clearing could have lingering effects...

3h ago

Man to hospital after being shot in North York
Man to hospital after being shot in North York

A man was rushed to hospital after he was shot in North York overnight, Toronto police said. It happened in the Oakdale Road and Finch Avenue West area at around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday. Toronto paramedics...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA

Weather alerts, including a rainfall warning, continues throughout the GTA on Wednesday. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

14h ago

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

13h ago

2:24
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"

First Nations leaders at the AFN annual general meeting, aired their grievances at the Crown-Indigenous Relations minister. One man urged the PM to attend treaty meetings in person - if he has the courage to.

12h ago

2:36
Training amplified for EV fire training
Training amplified for EV fire training

Fire departments have ramped up training to help first responders handle incidents involving lithium ion batteries. David Zura explains and takes a look at the training.

14h ago

2:31
Premier Ford refuses to concede to LCBO union's key demand on ready-to-drink cocktails
Premier Ford refuses to concede to LCBO union's key demand on ready-to-drink cocktails

In his first media availability since the start of the LCBO strike, Premier Doug Ford urged the union representing LCBO workers to return to the bargaining table. But as Tina Yazdani reports, he's refusing to concede to their key demand.

14h ago

More Videos