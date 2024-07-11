NATO leaders meet with Asia-Pacific partners as tensions mount with China

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol speaking to members of the media during his arriving at the NATO summit in Washington, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By Lorne Cook, The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2024 10:11 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 10:13 am.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts were set Thursday to hold talks with Asia-Pacific leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky amid concerns about growing support from China and North Korea for the Russian invasion.

L ater, all eyes will be on Biden as he closes out the summit of 32 NATO leaders in Washington with a news conference. It will provide a fresh chance for him to prove to the American public that he’s capable of serving another four years after his shocking debate flop threw the future of his presidency into doubt.

The flurry of final events at the NATO summit come a day after NATO labeled China a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war against Ukraine. China in turn accused NATO of seeking security at the expense of others and it has warned the military alliance not to bring the same “chaos” to Asia.

“We appreciate the close partnership with your country, and not least because our security is not regional, it is global,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said as he welcomed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for the last day of the alliance’s summit in Washington.

“This is clearly illustrated by the war in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg added.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who is also taking part in the talks, said it was important to draw all partners into a conversation on how to ensure stability, notably as China strengthens its ties with Russia, but also in the Asia-Pacific region.

“China is supporting a Russia in the name of this unlimited friendship. (North) Korea is one of the most important suppliers of raw material to Russia,” he told reporters. He noted that maritime border tensions “in the Indo-Pacific puts a threat to the stability of the whole region.”

Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea are notably taking part in the summit.

Zelenskky will join allied leaders later for a NATO-Ukraine Council, a forum set up a year ago for the 32 allies and Kyiv to meet on an equal footing to share concerns and information.

On Wednesday, NATO leaders promised Ukraine that it is on an “irreversible path” to membership, although it can only join sometime after the war, when the allies agree that it has met all the conditions.

A missile attack on Ukraine’s biggest children’s hospital on the eve of the summit in Washington, to mark NATO’s 75th anniversary, underscored that Russian President Vladimir Putin may not be ready to make peace for some time.

Many allies also offered more military support, and NATO launched a new program to underwrite deliveries of military equipment and coordinate training for Ukraine’s beleaguered armed forces. NATO members also committed to keep up current levels of military aid — about 40 billion euros ($43.5 billion) annually — for at least a year.

Lorne Cook, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it
Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it

The province is expected to share a technical briefing on the closure of Ontario's Science Centre, a day after Premier Doug Ford defended the government's decision to shut it down and labelled the building...

51m ago

With talks stalled, LCBO 'ready for negotiations' with OPSEU
With talks stalled, LCBO 'ready for negotiations' with OPSEU

With no end in sight to the ongoing strike involving the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) and members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), one side says they're ready to get back to the...

1h ago

Toronto breaks July 10 rainfall record due to remnants of Hurricane Beryl
Toronto breaks July 10 rainfall record due to remnants of Hurricane Beryl

Toronto set a July 10 rainfall record as around half a month's worth accumulated at Pearson Airport throughout Wednesday, paving the way for a return to sunshine and soaring daytime highs. Just over...

2h ago

'Put your hands up': Police share footage of Vaughan home invasion response, suspect vehicle identified
'Put your hands up': Police share footage of Vaughan home invasion response, suspect vehicle identified

York Regional Police have identified a suspect vehicle and shared video footage of officers confronting a group of suspects during an armed home invasion in Vaughan on Christmas Eve. The investigation...

24m ago

Top Stories

Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it
Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it

The province is expected to share a technical briefing on the closure of Ontario's Science Centre, a day after Premier Doug Ford defended the government's decision to shut it down and labelled the building...

51m ago

With talks stalled, LCBO 'ready for negotiations' with OPSEU
With talks stalled, LCBO 'ready for negotiations' with OPSEU

With no end in sight to the ongoing strike involving the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) and members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), one side says they're ready to get back to the...

1h ago

Toronto breaks July 10 rainfall record due to remnants of Hurricane Beryl
Toronto breaks July 10 rainfall record due to remnants of Hurricane Beryl

Toronto set a July 10 rainfall record as around half a month's worth accumulated at Pearson Airport throughout Wednesday, paving the way for a return to sunshine and soaring daytime highs. Just over...

2h ago

'Put your hands up': Police share footage of Vaughan home invasion response, suspect vehicle identified
'Put your hands up': Police share footage of Vaughan home invasion response, suspect vehicle identified

York Regional Police have identified a suspect vehicle and shared video footage of officers confronting a group of suspects during an armed home invasion in Vaughan on Christmas Eve. The investigation...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA

Weather alerts, including a rainfall warning, continues throughout the GTA on Wednesday. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

15h ago

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

14h ago

2:24
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"

First Nations leaders at the AFN annual general meeting, aired their grievances at the Crown-Indigenous Relations minister. One man urged the PM to attend treaty meetings in person - if he has the courage to.

14h ago

2:36
Training amplified for EV fire training
Training amplified for EV fire training

Fire departments have ramped up training to help first responders handle incidents involving lithium ion batteries. David Zura explains and takes a look at the training.

16h ago

2:31
Premier Ford refuses to concede to LCBO union's key demand on ready-to-drink cocktails
Premier Ford refuses to concede to LCBO union's key demand on ready-to-drink cocktails

In his first media availability since the start of the LCBO strike, Premier Doug Ford urged the union representing LCBO workers to return to the bargaining table. But as Tina Yazdani reports, he's refusing to concede to their key demand.

16h ago

More Videos