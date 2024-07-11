Nelly Furtado sets September release date for long-awaited seventh studio album

Nelly Furtado waves as she arrives on the red carpet for the Juno Awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. Furtado has marked a September release for her seventh studio album, which she's appropriately named "7." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted July 11, 2024 12:46 pm.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 12:56 pm.

Nelly Furtado’s comeback train is making a pit stop at lucky No. 7.

The pop hitmaker and Victoria native has marked Sept. 20 for the release of her seventh studio album, which she’s appropriately named “7.”

Her record label describes the long-awaited project as “four years of artistic discovery” that followed a period when Furtado dedicated most of her time to motherhood.

Last year, Furtado told The Canadian Press the album was effectively finished.

She described her return to the recording studio as an experience that thrived on a “community mindset” as she collaborated with fellow Canadians Alessia Cara, Charlotte Day Wilson and homegrown producers WondaGurl and T-Minus.

A tracklist for the album hasn’t been revealed.

Furtado’s release announcement comes after more than a year of gradually wading back into the entertainment industry.

Over that time, the “I’m Like a Bird” and “Promiscuous” singer built a stronger social media presence, issued a number of standalone singles, and hosted the Juno Awards in Halifax last March.

The album’s second single “Corazón,” featuring Colombian band Bomba Estéreo, is being released Friday on digital sales and streaming services. The song is performed in English and Spanish and follows Furtado’s pop-fuelled “Love Bites,” with Tove Lo and SG Lewis, which came out in May.

In a social media post, Furtado described her 14-track album as “kind of like random seashells that may be similar but not at all alike.”

“This album can’t be listened to like audio wallpaper, or maybe it can depending on how you like to enjoy music, but I don’t even care if you skip songs,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It’s up to you how you enjoy it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

