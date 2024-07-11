Restaurant company MTY Food Group reports Q2 profit down from year ago

MTY Food Group Inc. signage is shown in Montreal on Jan. 23, 2020. The company reported its second-quarter profit fell 10 per cent compared with a year ago as its sales edged lower.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 11, 2024 7:49 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 9:12 am.

MONTREAL — MTY Food Group Inc. reported its second-quarter profit fell 10 per cent compared with a year ago as its sales edged lower.

The restaurant franchisor and operator reported $27.3 million in net income attributable to owners or $1.13 per diluted share for the quarter ended May 31.

The result compared with a profit of $30.4 million or $1.24 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

MTY says the year-over-year decline could mainly be attributed to impairment charges on property, plant and equipment and intangibles assets.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $303.7 million, down from $305.2 million a year earlier.

MTY Group franchises and operates restaurants under more than 90 different banners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MTY)

The Canadian Press

