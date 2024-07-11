Rome’s airport is named for da Vinci, Venice’s for Marco Polo. Milan’s Malpensa? Silvio Berlusconi

FILE - Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi waves to reporters as he arrives at the Chamber of Deputies to meet Mario Draghi, in Rome, Feb. 9, 2021. Berlusconi, a cruise-ship singer, media mogul and three-time premier who dominated Italian politics for three decades, is getting a new act following his death last year. Milan’s Malpensa Airport, Italy’s second-busiest passenger airport, is being renamed for the billionaire businessman-turned-politician, Italy’s transport minister announced Thursday July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2024 2:53 pm.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 2:56 pm.

ROME (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi, a cruise-ship singer, media mogul and three-time premier who dominated Italian politics for three decades, is getting a new act following his death last year.

Milan’s Malpensa Airport, Italy’s second-busiest passenger airport, is being renamed for the billionaire businessman-turned-politician, Italy’s transport minister announced Thursday.

Italy’s civil aviation authority approved the proposal, and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said the new name will be Milan-Malpensa Silvio Berlusconi international airport.

The proposal had generated opposition, with Milan’s center-left Mayor Beppe Sala firmly opposed and unions launching a counter-proposal to name the airport after La Scala’s famous prima ballerina, Carla Fracci.

But Salvini, a longtime ally of Berlusconi on Italy’s center-right, announced the decision had been made officially. “A great satisfaction for a great Italian,” Salvini said in a social media post.

Some of Italy’s other big airports are named for historically famous Italians, such as Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport, Venice’s Marco Polo airport and Verona’s airport, named for the Latin poet Valerio Catullo.

Berlusconi, who died last year at age 86 of chronic leukemia, was Italy’s longest-serving premier, admired by some as a charismatic statesman who put Italy on the world stage but reviled by others as a populist who used political power for personal gain.

Malpensa is Italy’s second-busiest passenger airport, with 26 million passengers passing through last year, compared to the 40 million passengers who transited Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport, according to Assaeroporti, the Italian association of airport operators.

Located in Italy’s industrial heartland, Malpensa far outpaces Rome in terms of cargo transport, moving 672,000 tons last year compared to Rome’s 190,000 tons, the association said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'
Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'

In response to many speaking out over the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, the province says they have determined that while the buildings are unique, bespoke, purpose-built assets, they "have reached...

3h ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

4h ago

Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike
Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike

Wine Rack says they saw a significant surge in traffic and demand over the weekend, hitting 'record sales' across Ontario amid the LCBO workers' strike. LCBO stores across the country shut their doors...

35m ago

Male seriously injured in Ajax stabbing
Male seriously injured in Ajax stabbing

Police say a male is in hospital with serious injuries following a daylight stabbing in Ajax. Officers with Durham Regional Police Service were called to the area of Burcher Road and Bayly Street East,...

32m ago

Top Stories

Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'
Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'

In response to many speaking out over the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, the province says they have determined that while the buildings are unique, bespoke, purpose-built assets, they "have reached...

3h ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

4h ago

Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike
Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike

Wine Rack says they saw a significant surge in traffic and demand over the weekend, hitting 'record sales' across Ontario amid the LCBO workers' strike. LCBO stores across the country shut their doors...

35m ago

Male seriously injured in Ajax stabbing
Male seriously injured in Ajax stabbing

Police say a male is in hospital with serious injuries following a daylight stabbing in Ajax. Officers with Durham Regional Police Service were called to the area of Burcher Road and Bayly Street East,...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA

Weather alerts, including a rainfall warning, continues throughout the GTA on Wednesday. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

20h ago

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

19h ago

2:24
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"

First Nations leaders at the AFN annual general meeting, aired their grievances at the Crown-Indigenous Relations minister. One man urged the PM to attend treaty meetings in person - if he has the courage to.

18h ago

2:36
Training amplified for EV fire training
Training amplified for EV fire training

Fire departments have ramped up training to help first responders handle incidents involving lithium ion batteries. David Zura explains and takes a look at the training.

20h ago

1:53
Small businesses struggle amid LCBO strike
Small businesses struggle amid LCBO strike

Restaurants, bars, and craft beverage makers are all feeling the pinch as the LCBO strike continues. Erica Natividad with how they're coping with low supplies and lost sales.

21h ago

More Videos