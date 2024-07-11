Russian authorities put Russian opposition leader Navalny’s widow on list of ‘extremists’

FILE - Yulia Navalnaya, widow of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, attends the 53rd St. Gallen Symposium, in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Friday, May 3, 2024. A Russian court on Tuesday ordered the arrest of Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. She lives abroad but would face arrest if and when she returns to Russia. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2024 10:23 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 10:26 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Thursday put the widow of deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a list of “terrorists and extremists,” continuing a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition.

Earlier this week, a Moscow court ordered the arrest of Yulia Navalnaya, who lives abroad, on charges of alleged involvement in an extremist group. The ruling means that Navalnaya would face arrest if and when she returns to Russia.

On Thursday, Russia’s Federal Service for Financial Monitoring followed up by adding Navalnaya to its list of “terrorists and extremists,” a designation that implies restrictions on bank transactions that has been widely used against opposition members.

Navalny, the fiercest political foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died in February in an Arctic penal colony while serving a 19-year sentence on extremism charges that he had condemned as politically motivated. Authorities said he became ill after a walk but have otherwise given no details on Navalny’s death.

Navalny was imprisoned after returning to Moscow in January 2021 from Germany, where he had been recuperating from the 2020 nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

Navalnaya has accused Putin of her husband’s death and vowed to continue his activities. Russian officials have vehemently denied involvement in Navalny’s poisoning and death.

Navalnaya’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh commented on the authorities’ latest move against her on social platform X, saying that “if they are so fussy it means that Yulia does everything right.”

Russian authorities haven’t specified the charges against Navalnaya. They appear to relate to authorities designating Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and its regional offices as extremist.

A 2021 court ruling that outlawed Navalny’s foundation and its regional offices has forced many of his close associates and team members to leave Russia while those who stayed have faced prosecution. Several lawyers who defended Navalny and journalists who covered his activities also have been jailed on similar charges.

The Kremlin’s crackdown on opposition activists, independent journalists and government critics has intensified since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Hundreds have faced criminal charges over protests and remarks condemning the war in Ukraine, and thousands have been fined or briefly jailed.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it
Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it

The province is expected to share a technical briefing on the closure of Ontario's Science Centre, a day after Premier Doug Ford defended the government's decision to shut it down and labelled the building...

48m ago

With talks stalled, LCBO 'ready for negotiations' with OPSEU
With talks stalled, LCBO 'ready for negotiations' with OPSEU

With no end in sight to the ongoing strike involving the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) and members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), one side says they're ready to get back to the...

1h ago

Toronto breaks July 10 rainfall record due to remnants of Hurricane Beryl
Toronto breaks July 10 rainfall record due to remnants of Hurricane Beryl

Toronto set a July 10 rainfall record as around half a month's worth accumulated at Pearson Airport throughout Wednesday, paving the way for a return to sunshine and soaring daytime highs. Just over...

2h ago

'Put your hands up': Police share footage of Vaughan home invasion response, suspect vehicle identified
'Put your hands up': Police share footage of Vaughan home invasion response, suspect vehicle identified

York Regional Police have identified a suspect vehicle and shared video footage of officers confronting a group of suspects during an armed home invasion in Vaughan on Christmas Eve. The investigation...

21m ago

Top Stories

Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it
Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it

The province is expected to share a technical briefing on the closure of Ontario's Science Centre, a day after Premier Doug Ford defended the government's decision to shut it down and labelled the building...

48m ago

With talks stalled, LCBO 'ready for negotiations' with OPSEU
With talks stalled, LCBO 'ready for negotiations' with OPSEU

With no end in sight to the ongoing strike involving the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) and members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), one side says they're ready to get back to the...

1h ago

Toronto breaks July 10 rainfall record due to remnants of Hurricane Beryl
Toronto breaks July 10 rainfall record due to remnants of Hurricane Beryl

Toronto set a July 10 rainfall record as around half a month's worth accumulated at Pearson Airport throughout Wednesday, paving the way for a return to sunshine and soaring daytime highs. Just over...

2h ago

'Put your hands up': Police share footage of Vaughan home invasion response, suspect vehicle identified
'Put your hands up': Police share footage of Vaughan home invasion response, suspect vehicle identified

York Regional Police have identified a suspect vehicle and shared video footage of officers confronting a group of suspects during an armed home invasion in Vaughan on Christmas Eve. The investigation...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA

Weather alerts, including a rainfall warning, continues throughout the GTA on Wednesday. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

15h ago

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

14h ago

2:24
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"

First Nations leaders at the AFN annual general meeting, aired their grievances at the Crown-Indigenous Relations minister. One man urged the PM to attend treaty meetings in person - if he has the courage to.

13h ago

2:36
Training amplified for EV fire training
Training amplified for EV fire training

Fire departments have ramped up training to help first responders handle incidents involving lithium ion batteries. David Zura explains and takes a look at the training.

16h ago

2:31
Premier Ford refuses to concede to LCBO union's key demand on ready-to-drink cocktails
Premier Ford refuses to concede to LCBO union's key demand on ready-to-drink cocktails

In his first media availability since the start of the LCBO strike, Premier Doug Ford urged the union representing LCBO workers to return to the bargaining table. But as Tina Yazdani reports, he's refusing to concede to their key demand.

16h ago

More Videos