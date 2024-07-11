Stock market today: Asian shares zoom higher, with Nikkei over 42,000 after Wall St sets new records

A currency trader watches monitors near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2024 3:22 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 3:26 am.

Asian shares forged ahead Thursday after a blistering rally on Wall Street, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index surging over 42,000 for the first time.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were down 0.1%.

The Nikkei 225 jumped 0.9% to close at 42,224.02, again surpassing its all-time high after closing at records on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Buying was strong for a wide range of shares, with electronics makers leading gains. Sony Group Corp. up 3.6% and Disco Corp., which makes precision tools, up 3.4%. Electric components maker Murata Manufacturing Corp. gained 2.8%.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong climbed 2.1% to 17,831.40 and the Shanghai Composite index surged 1.1% to 2,970.39.

In Seoul, the Kospi advanced 0.8% to 2,891.35.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9% to 7,889.60. Taiwan’s Taiex advanced 1.6% as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. jumped 3.4%.

TSMC’s U.S.-listed shares rose 3.5% on Wednesday after it said its revenue climbed nearly 33% in June from a year earlier. The company makes chips for Nvidia and others that have been driving the business world’s rush into artificial-intelligence technology.

The promise of big profits in the future from AI has sent Nvidia in particular to breathtaking heights over the last year, and Nvidia rose another 2.7% Wednesday to bring its gain for the year so far to 172.5%. It was again the strongest single force pushing the S&P 500 upward as the rally on Wall Street stretched into a seventh day as big technology companies led the way.

The U.S. stock market vaulted to more all-time highs on Wednesday, led by big technology companies whose shares have been soaring thanks to the frenzy over artificial intelligence.

Hopes for cuts to interest rates also have pushed markets higher.

The S&P 500 jumped 1% and topped the 5,600 level for the first time, closing at 5,633.91.

The Nasdaq composite rallied 1.2% to 18,647.45, and the Dow industrials gained 1.1% to 39,721.36.

Advanced Micro Devices was another major force behind the stock market’s leap, and it jumped 3.9% after announcing a $665 million deal to buy Silo AI, a European AI lab.

Markets have been knocking down records despite a slowing U.S. economy and a tightening squeeze on lower-income households.

Hopes that inflation is slowing enough for the Federal Reserve to deliver much-sought cuts to interest rates later this year are also driving buying enthusiasm.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell returned to Capitol Hill to give testimony about interest rates, where he echoed many of his comments from a day before. He said he was “not sending any signals” about when cuts to rates could arrive, but he pointed out the downsides of being too late on them.

“More good data would strengthen our confidence” and clear the way for a cut, Powell said.

Much of Wall Street is expecting the Fed to begin cutting its main interest rate in September, but traders have a long history of jumping the gun. Powell acknowledged a recent improvement in inflation but reiterated the Fed is not confident inflation is sustainably heading toward its goal of 2%.

Later Thursday, the U.S. government will release the latest monthly update on inflation. Economists expect it to show U.S. consumers paid prices for food, airline tickets and everything else that were 3.1% higher in June than a year earlier. That would be a touch slower than May’s 3.3% inflation rate.

“With the Federal Reserve … wanting to see ‘more good data,’ the US inflation print will play a significant role in validating if markets are getting ahead of themselves in pricing for a rate cut as early as September this year,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a commentary.

Later this week will also bring the unofficial start to the latest earnings reporting season. Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan Chase and others will report how much profit they made during the spring from April through June, and the hope on Wall Street is for S&P 500 companies to deliver the strongest growth in more than two years.

In other dealings, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 60 cents to $82.70 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 63 cents to $85.71 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 161.75 Japanese yen from 161.66 yen. The euro rose to $1.0837 from $1.0832.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business
Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business

The replacement buses on Spadina Avenue have no doubt been inconvenient for drivers and transit users alike, with a marked increase in congestion and rush hour travel times. The swap from streetcars...

7h ago

Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool
Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being found in a Yorkville condominium pool. Toronto police say there were called to the building at 278 Bloor Street East just before 3 p.m. to reports someone...

12h ago

'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure
'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure

Premier Doug Ford says the Ontario Science Centre is an "old decrepit building" and he won't change his mind regarding its closure. The premier says a technical briefing scheduled for Thursday will...

13h ago

Man shot near Steeles and Weston
Man shot near Steeles and Weston

A man has been rushed to hospital after being found shot near Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road. Police were called to Steeles and Signet Drive just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. The...

8h ago

Top Stories

Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business
Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business

The replacement buses on Spadina Avenue have no doubt been inconvenient for drivers and transit users alike, with a marked increase in congestion and rush hour travel times. The swap from streetcars...

7h ago

Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool
Woman rushed to hospital after being found in Yorkville condo pool

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being found in a Yorkville condominium pool. Toronto police say there were called to the building at 278 Bloor Street East just before 3 p.m. to reports someone...

12h ago

'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure
'Old decrepit building': Ford won’t change his mind on Science Centre closure

Premier Doug Ford says the Ontario Science Centre is an "old decrepit building" and he won't change his mind regarding its closure. The premier says a technical briefing scheduled for Thursday will...

13h ago

Man shot near Steeles and Weston
Man shot near Steeles and Weston

A man has been rushed to hospital after being found shot near Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road. Police were called to Steeles and Signet Drive just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. The...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA

Weather alerts, including a rainfall warning, continues throughout the GTA on Wednesday. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

9h ago

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

8h ago

2:31
Premier Ford refuses to concede to LCBO union's key demand on ready-to-drink cocktails
Premier Ford refuses to concede to LCBO union's key demand on ready-to-drink cocktails

In his first media availability since the start of the LCBO strike, Premier Doug Ford urged the union representing LCBO workers to return to the bargaining table. But as Tina Yazdani reports, he's refusing to concede to their key demand.

10h ago

0:33
Drivers in Ontario will soon be able to legally travel faster on more sections of highway
Drivers in Ontario will soon be able to legally travel faster on more sections of highway

More sections of Ontario highways are increasing to 110 km/h speed limits this week helping people move quicker on their daily commutes and weekend travels.

15h ago

1:06
Decision to close Ontario Science Centre defended by Ford, suggests there are more issues than we know
Decision to close Ontario Science Centre defended by Ford, suggests there are more issues than we know

Doug Ford was questioned about the closure of the science centre and teased at more information to come regarding the building's condition on Thursday.

16h ago

More Videos