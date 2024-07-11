The UK mulls tighter crossbow laws after 3 women were slain in an attack. The suspect is in hospital

Police and emergency services at the scene in Ashlyn Close, after an incident on Tuesday evening, in Bushey, Hertfordshire, England, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. British police were hunting for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow on Wednesday after three women were killed in a house near London. The BBC said the women killed were the family of its main radio racing commentator John Hunt. (James Manning/PA via AP)

By Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2024 4:34 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 4:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — A man suspected of killing the wife and daughters of a BBC radio sports commentator with a crossbow was being treated in a hospital Thursday after being found injured in a cemetery some 15 miles (22 kilometers) from the scene of the crimes.

Police had spent almost a day hunting for Kyle Clifford after the attack on Carol Hunt, 61, and her daughters Hannah, 28 and Louise, 25 at their home in Bushey, northwest of London. Police and ambulance crews called to the suburban cul-de-sac on Tuesday evening tried to save them, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

After a frantic search across a swath of London’s northern fringe, Clifford, 26, was found Wednesday in the Enfield area of north London, near his home.

Footage from Sky News showed the suspect being carried on a stretcher out of Lavender Hill Cemetery. Armed police officers, forensic personnel and ambulance staff had massed around the cemetery through the day.

Police did not say how he was injured, but stressed that they had not fired any shots. They said Clifford has not yet been arrested.

“Following extensive inquiries, the suspect has been located and nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation at this time,” said Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Police did not say how or whether Clifford was connected to the women, but said they believed the attack was targeted. British media reported that Clifford was an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.

Jenkins said the investigation was moving “at pace” and that formal identification of the victims had yet to take place.

The BBC confirmed the victims were the family of its sports commentator John Hunt. Hunt is the main racing commentator for BBC 5 Live, the corporation’s main news and sports radio channel. His voice is known to millions through his coverage of the world famous Grand National and The Derby.

Shocked neighbors came late Wednesday to lay flowers near the scene of the attack.

“They were the loveliest, gentlest family,” said Su Kehinde, who lives nearby. “They were the meekest human beings. They did not deserve this. They were beautiful souls.”

People in Britain do not need a license to own a crossbow, but it is illegal to carry one in public without a reasonable excuse.

The new Labour Party government, which took office last week, said it would “swiftly consider” findings of a recently launched review into whether controls on owning crossbows should be tightened.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said Home Secretary Yvette Cooper would “look clearly, very carefully at what happened yesterday – devastating events – and she will take a view in the near future.”

The weapon has been used in several high-profile crimes in recent years. In December 2021 a would-be assailant carrying a loaded crossbow broke into Windsor Castle after being encouraged by an AI chatbot to kill Queen Elizabeth II. Jaswant Singh Chail pleaded guilty to a treason charge and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press








Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford to speak on Science Centre closure after saying it would be 'foolish' to repair it
Ford to speak on Science Centre closure after saying it would be 'foolish' to repair it

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide an update on the closure of Ontario's Science Centre, a day after he defended the government's decision to shut it down and labelled the building as old...

29m ago

Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business
Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business

The replacement buses on Spadina Avenue have no doubt been inconvenient for drivers and transit users alike, with a marked increase in congestion and rush hour travel times. The swap from streetcars...

9h ago

Man to hospital after being shot in North York
Man to hospital after being shot in North York

One man was rushed to hospital after he was shot in North York overnight. It happened in the Oakdale Road and Finch Avenue West area at around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday. Toronto paramedics tell CityNews...

20m ago

U of T encampment court ruling could affect future campus protests, experts say
U of T encampment court ruling could affect future campus protests, experts say

A pro-Palestinian protest encampment that stood for weeks at the heart of the University of Toronto may now be gone, but experts say the court ruling that led to its clearing could have lingering effects...

48m ago

Top Stories

Ford to speak on Science Centre closure after saying it would be 'foolish' to repair it
Ford to speak on Science Centre closure after saying it would be 'foolish' to repair it

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide an update on the closure of Ontario's Science Centre, a day after he defended the government's decision to shut it down and labelled the building as old...

29m ago

Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business
Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business

The replacement buses on Spadina Avenue have no doubt been inconvenient for drivers and transit users alike, with a marked increase in congestion and rush hour travel times. The swap from streetcars...

9h ago

Man to hospital after being shot in North York
Man to hospital after being shot in North York

One man was rushed to hospital after he was shot in North York overnight. It happened in the Oakdale Road and Finch Avenue West area at around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday. Toronto paramedics tell CityNews...

20m ago

U of T encampment court ruling could affect future campus protests, experts say
U of T encampment court ruling could affect future campus protests, experts say

A pro-Palestinian protest encampment that stood for weeks at the heart of the University of Toronto may now be gone, but experts say the court ruling that led to its clearing could have lingering effects...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA

Weather alerts, including a rainfall warning, continues throughout the GTA on Wednesday. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

11h ago

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

10h ago

2:31
Premier Ford refuses to concede to LCBO union's key demand on ready-to-drink cocktails
Premier Ford refuses to concede to LCBO union's key demand on ready-to-drink cocktails

In his first media availability since the start of the LCBO strike, Premier Doug Ford urged the union representing LCBO workers to return to the bargaining table. But as Tina Yazdani reports, he's refusing to concede to their key demand.

11h ago

0:33
Drivers in Ontario will soon be able to legally travel faster on more sections of highway
Drivers in Ontario will soon be able to legally travel faster on more sections of highway

More sections of Ontario highways are increasing to 110 km/h speed limits this week helping people move quicker on their daily commutes and weekend travels.

17h ago

1:06
Decision to close Ontario Science Centre defended by Ford, suggests there are more issues than we know
Decision to close Ontario Science Centre defended by Ford, suggests there are more issues than we know

Doug Ford was questioned about the closure of the science centre and teased at more information to come regarding the building's condition on Thursday.

17h ago

More Videos