Tim Hortons musical ‘The Last Timbit’ to stream on Crave in August

Theatre producer Michael Rubinoff poses at the Elgin Theatre in Toronto, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. "The Last Timbit" is rolling off the stage and onto the small screen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 11, 2024 7:00 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 7:12 am.

TORONTO — “The Last Timbit” is rolling off the stage and onto the small screen.

The Tim Hortons-sponsored musical that had a short run in Toronto last month is set to hit Crave on Aug. 12.

Tim Hortons says the musical was filmed for Crave during the limited run at the Elgin Theatre.

The coffee-and-doughnuts chain commissioned the production to advertise its 60th anniversary.

It’s based on the true story of a group of people stranded in a Tim Hortons during a blizzard in Sarnia, Ont., in 2010.

The company tapped Broadway elite to create the show, including Michael Rubinoff, an originating producer of “Come From Away,” and actress Chilina Kennedy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it
Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it

The province is expected to share a technical briefing on the closure of Ontario's Science Centre, a day after Premier Doug Ford defended the government's decision to shut it down and labelled the building...

41m ago

Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business
Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business

The replacement buses on Spadina Avenue have no doubt been inconvenient for drivers and transit users alike, with a marked increase in congestion and rush hour travel times. The swap from streetcars...

10h ago

Man to hospital after being shot in North York
Man to hospital after being shot in North York

A man was rushed to hospital after he was shot in North York overnight, Toronto police said. It happened in the Oakdale Road and Finch Avenue West area at around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday. Toronto paramedics...

1h ago

U of T encampment court ruling could affect future campus protests, experts say
U of T encampment court ruling could affect future campus protests, experts say

A pro-Palestinian protest encampment that stood for weeks at the heart of the University of Toronto may now be gone, but experts say the court ruling that led to its clearing could have lingering effects...

2h ago

Top Stories

Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it
Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it

The province is expected to share a technical briefing on the closure of Ontario's Science Centre, a day after Premier Doug Ford defended the government's decision to shut it down and labelled the building...

41m ago

Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business
Chinatown store owners worry Spadina replacement bus bad for business

The replacement buses on Spadina Avenue have no doubt been inconvenient for drivers and transit users alike, with a marked increase in congestion and rush hour travel times. The swap from streetcars...

10h ago

Man to hospital after being shot in North York
Man to hospital after being shot in North York

A man was rushed to hospital after he was shot in North York overnight, Toronto police said. It happened in the Oakdale Road and Finch Avenue West area at around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday. Toronto paramedics...

1h ago

U of T encampment court ruling could affect future campus protests, experts say
U of T encampment court ruling could affect future campus protests, experts say

A pro-Palestinian protest encampment that stood for weeks at the heart of the University of Toronto may now be gone, but experts say the court ruling that led to its clearing could have lingering effects...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA

Weather alerts, including a rainfall warning, continues throughout the GTA on Wednesday. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

12h ago

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

11h ago

2:31
Premier Ford refuses to concede to LCBO union's key demand on ready-to-drink cocktails
Premier Ford refuses to concede to LCBO union's key demand on ready-to-drink cocktails

In his first media availability since the start of the LCBO strike, Premier Doug Ford urged the union representing LCBO workers to return to the bargaining table. But as Tina Yazdani reports, he's refusing to concede to their key demand.

13h ago

0:33
Drivers in Ontario will soon be able to legally travel faster on more sections of highway
Drivers in Ontario will soon be able to legally travel faster on more sections of highway

More sections of Ontario highways are increasing to 110 km/h speed limits this week helping people move quicker on their daily commutes and weekend travels.

18h ago

1:06
Decision to close Ontario Science Centre defended by Ford, suggests there are more issues than we know
Decision to close Ontario Science Centre defended by Ford, suggests there are more issues than we know

Doug Ford was questioned about the closure of the science centre and teased at more information to come regarding the building's condition on Thursday.

19h ago

More Videos