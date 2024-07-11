United Airlines jet makes unscheduled landing in Florida after a passenger fights with a crew member

By The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2024 11:59 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 12:12 pm.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A United Airlines jet from Miami to New Jersey made an unscheduled landing in Orlando, Florida, this week after a passenger became “aggressive and disruptive,” the airline said.

Video aired by WSVN-TV shows a fight between a woman and a flight attendant in the cabin of the aircraft. The cellphone video appears to show a passenger putting her face on the flight attendant’s shoulder during the struggle, and coming away with a piece of his shirt in her mouth.

United flight 762 was enroute to Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday when it was diverted to Orlando after the passenger became disruptive, authorities said.

“Our flight attendants worked to de-escalate the situation and protect other customers and after landing in Orlando, law enforcement met the flight, and the passenger was removed,” United said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Information about possible charges stemming from the case was not immediately known Thursday.

The Associated Press

