Uruguay players defend decision to enter crowd to protect families amid Copa America brawl

Uruguay's Ronald Araujo, right, argues with fans at the end of a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Colombia, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2024 5:03 pm.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 5:12 pm.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Uruguay striker Luis Suárez defended his teammates’ decision to enter the stands following a 1-0 loss to Colombia in the Copa America semifinals, saying the action was necessary to defend families and supporters.

After a physical and emotional game that included seven yellow cards and one red card, players exchanged words and shoves at midfield of Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday night.

Uruguay players, including Darwin Núñez, noticed an altercation behind the team’s bench and about a dozen or so players then climbed into the stands as the melee continued.

Some players were seen throwing punches before Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officers and stadium security restored order after about 10 minutes.

“Obviously when one has your woman, your little child, your father, elderly people you want to go and see if they’re OK,” Suárez said. “Here these things, it’s an image that no one wants to have created but obviously if someone is attacking your family you want to go and defend them. But that doesn’t justify the image that it created. We had to protect our families that were there.”

CONMEBOL, South American soccer’s governing body, said Thursday its disciplinary committee opened an investigation.

“It is unacceptable that an incident like this turns passion into violence,” the statement said.

Suárez said he could see family members and children in the crowd and he worried about their safety. More than 70,000 fans attended the game, and at least 90% cheered for Colombia and wore their bright yellow colors.

“(They) were trapped and things were falling on them and you felt helpless,” Suárez said.

Uruguay’s José María Giménez called the situation a “disaster.”

“Our family is in danger,” Giménez told Fox. “We had to get on top of the stands ASAP to rescue our loved ones with babies. … It’s a disaster because all of the matches are the same. Our families are in danger because of some who drink one or two shots of alcohol that don’t know to drink and behave like children.”

Stadium seating choices for families and friends of players were arranged by Uruguayan soccer’s governing body. More protected luxury suites were an option. The Uruguayan soccer association has not made a public statement on the fight.

“There was some argument in the midfield, and when I saw that happening, I went to the locker room. I thought they were thanking the fans for their support,” Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said after the game. “But then I learned there were some problems over there, unfortunately.”

CONMEBOL has not said if any Uruguay players face suspension for entering the stands or throwing punches at Colombia fans.

The governing body released a statement after the game saying it condemns any act of violence and that “we invite everyone in the remaining days to pour all of their passion into cheering on their national teams and having an unforgettable party.”

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has not said whether arrests were made, and stadium officials have not commented publicly.

More security and police were on hand for the Copa America event than a typical home game for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers or concerts. The tournament’s third-place game between Uruguay and Canada is scheduled at the stadium on Saturday,

Suárez added that he didn’t appreciate being taunted by Colombian player Miguel Borja following the emotional defeat.

“Teasing, words, what have you is fine, but what really bothers me is the way Borja celebrated like a fool,” Suárez said. “There’s no reason to do that. When we’ve knocked someone out, we’ve not done that. We didn’t celebrate in the face of the Brazilian players, on the contrary we went and gave them our respect. We all know what it’s like on the field, how we suffer and live a loss and it happens to all of our colleagues in this profession. It’s something ugly, but God is watching and it’ll come back on them.”

___

AP Copa America coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/copa-america

Steve Reed, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike
Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike

Wine Rack says they saw a significant surge in traffic and demand over the weekend, hitting "record sales" across Ontario amid the LCBO workers' strike. LCBO stores across the country shut their doors...

2h ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

2h ago

Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?
Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?

The Toronto Police Service is in the midst of upgrading its 911 system and it could potentially receive photos and videos in the future.

22m ago

Mayor Olivia Chow enjoys strong support one year into her term
Mayor Olivia Chow enjoys strong support one year into her term

One year into her time in office a new public opinion poll shows six in 10 Torontonians approve of Mayor Olivia Chow's performance to date. The latest Liaison Strategies poll for the National Ethnic...

54m ago

Top Stories

Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike
Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike

Wine Rack says they saw a significant surge in traffic and demand over the weekend, hitting "record sales" across Ontario amid the LCBO workers' strike. LCBO stores across the country shut their doors...

2h ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

2h ago

Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?
Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?

The Toronto Police Service is in the midst of upgrading its 911 system and it could potentially receive photos and videos in the future.

22m ago

Mayor Olivia Chow enjoys strong support one year into her term
Mayor Olivia Chow enjoys strong support one year into her term

One year into her time in office a new public opinion poll shows six in 10 Torontonians approve of Mayor Olivia Chow's performance to date. The latest Liaison Strategies poll for the National Ethnic...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA

Weather alerts, including a rainfall warning, continues throughout the GTA on Wednesday. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

23h ago

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

22h ago

2:24
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"

First Nations leaders at the AFN annual general meeting, aired their grievances at the Crown-Indigenous Relations minister. One man urged the PM to attend treaty meetings in person - if he has the courage to.

21h ago

2:36
Training amplified for EV fire training
Training amplified for EV fire training

Fire departments have ramped up training to help first responders handle incidents involving lithium ion batteries. David Zura explains and takes a look at the training.

23h ago

1:53
Small businesses struggle amid LCBO strike
Small businesses struggle amid LCBO strike

Restaurants, bars, and craft beverage makers are all feeling the pinch as the LCBO strike continues. Erica Natividad with how they're coping with low supplies and lost sales.
More Videos