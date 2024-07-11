‘Put your hands up’: Police share footage of Vaughan home invasion response, suspect vehicle identified

Home invasion
York Regional Police shared video of officers responding to an armed home invasion in Vaughan on December 24, 2023. Photo: YRP/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 11, 2024 10:30 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 10:31 am.

York Regional Police have identified a suspect vehicle and shared video footage of officers confronting a group of suspects during an armed home invasion in Vaughan on Christmas Eve.

The investigation into a group of men began when officers responded to a report of a home invasion in progress on December 24, 2023, at around 2 a.m. in the Forest Drive and Harmonia Crescent area.

Police said three masked suspects forced entry into the home and proceeded to assault and hold the occupants at gunpoint while demanding money. Investigators released footage of authorities encountering three of the suspects, which resulted in one of the officers discharging their firearm multiple times.

The video begins with a 911 recording of a caller claiming that someone entered the house and threatened to rob them. A suspect is then heard in the background telling the residents to “Get off the phone. Sit down! Don’t move… you guys go upstairs right now.”

The footage then shows officers pursuing a suspicious vehicle fleeing the area with its lights off. Later, when police arrived at the home, the video showed an officer saying, “Come out with your hands up. Do it now!”

Video

Following the incident, police said one suspect was taken into custody, and two fled the scene. A loaded firearm was dropped by one of the suspects and seized. No one was seriously injured.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate due to the interaction with York Regional Police.

In May, authorities announced that five men were arrested in connection with the home invasion and faced a combined 37 criminal offences.

In an update on Thursday, police identified a grey Ford F150 as a vehicle of interest in the area at the time of the incident. Photos of the truck were released, and authorities are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Photo: York Regional Police.
Photo: York Regional Police
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it
Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it

The province is expected to share a technical briefing on the closure of Ontario's Science Centre, a day after Premier Doug Ford defended the government's decision to shut it down and labelled the building...

50m ago

With talks stalled, LCBO 'ready for negotiations' with OPSEU
With talks stalled, LCBO 'ready for negotiations' with OPSEU

With no end in sight to the ongoing strike involving the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) and members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), one side says they're ready to get back to the...

1h ago

Toronto breaks July 10 rainfall record due to remnants of Hurricane Beryl
Toronto breaks July 10 rainfall record due to remnants of Hurricane Beryl

Toronto set a July 10 rainfall record as around half a month's worth accumulated at Pearson Airport throughout Wednesday, paving the way for a return to sunshine and soaring daytime highs. Just over...

2h ago

U of T encampment court ruling could affect future campus protests, experts say
U of T encampment court ruling could affect future campus protests, experts say

A pro-Palestinian protest encampment that stood for weeks at the heart of the University of Toronto may now be gone, but experts say the court ruling that led to its clearing could have lingering effects...

5h ago

Top Stories

Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it
Province to provide update on Science Centre closure after Ford says it would be 'foolish' to repair it

The province is expected to share a technical briefing on the closure of Ontario's Science Centre, a day after Premier Doug Ford defended the government's decision to shut it down and labelled the building...

50m ago

With talks stalled, LCBO 'ready for negotiations' with OPSEU
With talks stalled, LCBO 'ready for negotiations' with OPSEU

With no end in sight to the ongoing strike involving the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) and members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), one side says they're ready to get back to the...

1h ago

Toronto breaks July 10 rainfall record due to remnants of Hurricane Beryl
Toronto breaks July 10 rainfall record due to remnants of Hurricane Beryl

Toronto set a July 10 rainfall record as around half a month's worth accumulated at Pearson Airport throughout Wednesday, paving the way for a return to sunshine and soaring daytime highs. Just over...

2h ago

U of T encampment court ruling could affect future campus protests, experts say
U of T encampment court ruling could affect future campus protests, experts say

A pro-Palestinian protest encampment that stood for weeks at the heart of the University of Toronto may now be gone, but experts say the court ruling that led to its clearing could have lingering effects...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA

Weather alerts, including a rainfall warning, continues throughout the GTA on Wednesday. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

15h ago

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

14h ago

2:24
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"

First Nations leaders at the AFN annual general meeting, aired their grievances at the Crown-Indigenous Relations minister. One man urged the PM to attend treaty meetings in person - if he has the courage to.

13h ago

2:36
Training amplified for EV fire training
Training amplified for EV fire training

Fire departments have ramped up training to help first responders handle incidents involving lithium ion batteries. David Zura explains and takes a look at the training.

16h ago

2:31
Premier Ford refuses to concede to LCBO union's key demand on ready-to-drink cocktails
Premier Ford refuses to concede to LCBO union's key demand on ready-to-drink cocktails

In his first media availability since the start of the LCBO strike, Premier Doug Ford urged the union representing LCBO workers to return to the bargaining table. But as Tina Yazdani reports, he's refusing to concede to their key demand.

16h ago

More Videos