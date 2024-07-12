A Dutch court rejects a claim the government is evading export ban on F-35 parts to Israel

FILE - The unveiling of the first F-35 fighter plane to be delivered to the Netherlands, which is partnering with the United States in the fighter program, at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. A Dutch court on Friday, July 12, 2024, rejected a claim from a group of human rights organizations that the Netherlands is dodging a court order to stop sending F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram via AP, File)

By Molly Quell, The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2024 6:52 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 7:56 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Friday rejected a claim from a group of human rights organizations that the Netherlands is dodging a court order to stop sending F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel which could use them in Gaza.

The Hague District Court ruled that Oxfam Novib, Pax Nederland and The Rights Forum had not shown any evidence that the Dutch government was ignoring the earlier ruling.

In February, an appeals court told the Dutch government to halt the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel, citing a clear risk of violations of international law if they are used in strikes on Gaza. The Dutch government appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court, but said it was abiding by the order in the meantime by halting direct exports to Israel.

The aid groups went back to court last month, arguing the Netherlands was evading the ban by sending the parts to the United States, which was then sending them on to Israel. They demanded a fine for the alleged breach.

The groups are “giving too broad an interpretation” to the earlier judgment, the court wrote in Friday’s ruling.

The organizations said they disagreed with the decision and were considering further legal action. “It is unacceptable that the Netherlands remains knowingly complicit in violations of the laws of war by Israel in Gaza,” they said in a joint statement.

During a hearing in June, the Dutch government said it was unable to track the parts after they left the Netherlands and warned against placing further restrictions. Reimer Veldhuis, a lawyer representing the government, cautioned that seeking to prevent more exports of F-35 parts to nations other than Israel could put at risk supplies to militaries around the world who operate the advanced fighter jets at a time of soaring international tensions.

The Netherlands is home to one of three F-35 European regional warehouses.

The war in Gaza began with Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, in which militants killed some 1,200 people and took 250 others as hostages.

Since then, Israeli ground offensives and bombardments have killed more than 38,000 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

The war has caused massive devastation across the besieged territory and displaced most of its 2.3 million people, often multiple times. Israeli restrictions, fighting and the breakdown of law and order have curtailed humanitarian aid efforts, causing widespread hunger and sparking fears of famine.

The Dutch Supreme Court will take up the larger case in September.

Molly Quell, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the amusement park in Vaughan at around...

1h ago

Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday
Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those...

1h ago

Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents
Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents

The City of Toronto says it will need to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed, leaving more than 7,000 Torontonians facing hefty water bills in the process. Lou...

9h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown
Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown

There are lots of events to keep you busy this July weekend, including the annual Downtown Toronto Ribfest at Yonge-Dundas Square, the Toronto Triathlon Festival and the Festival of India. Keep in mind...

3h ago

Top Stories

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the amusement park in Vaughan at around...

1h ago

Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday
Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those...

1h ago

Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents
Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents

The City of Toronto says it will need to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed, leaving more than 7,000 Torontonians facing hefty water bills in the process. Lou...

9h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown
Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown

There are lots of events to keep you busy this July weekend, including the annual Downtown Toronto Ribfest at Yonge-Dundas Square, the Toronto Triathlon Festival and the Festival of India. Keep in mind...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:04
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike

As grocery store shelves empty out, restaurants says they're having some trouble restocking dwindling supplies. David Zura explains.

13h ago

2:16
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade

The Toronto Police Service is among the Canadian emergency services in the process of upgrading its 911 system. Nick Westoll gets an update on the process and has more on the potential upgrades users could see in the future.

14h ago

2:33
Prime Minister Trudeau promises increase in military spending to hit NATO targets
Prime Minister Trudeau promises increase in military spending to hit NATO targets

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledging today to significantly increase the country’s military spending over the next decade with a swath of new projects, in hopes of hitting NATO’s goal of 2% GDP spending target by 2032. Glen McGregor reports.

10h ago

0:29
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75

Best known for 'The Shining', 'Popeyes', Shelley Duvall has died at the age of 75.

17h ago

3:24
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder

Self-admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been found guilty of first degree murder in the deaths of four Indigenous women. Mitchell Ringos was at the courthouse.

17h ago

More Videos