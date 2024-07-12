A man armed with a machete attacks his neighbors in Switzerland, wounding 5

GENEVA (AP) — A man armed with a machete attacked several people at the building where he lived in northeastern Switzerland and hurt five people, including a baby, police said Friday.

Police in the city of St. Gallen were alerted to the incident shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday. They said that the suspect, a 34-year-old Swiss man, attacked a pregnant woman as she arrived to visit her father, who lived in the building. Her 66-year-old father was seriously injured as he rushed to help her.

Neighbors who had noticed what was going on followed the assailant out of the building, where he wounded a 31-year-old female resident and her 3-month-old baby, police said. The neighbors were able to restrain the assailant until police arrived and arrested him, but one person who came to help was wounded.

The suspect also injured himself during the incident, police said. They added that no lives are in danger.

Investigators found a flammable liquid and gas in the suspect’s apartment and evacuated the building. Police said the man was previously know to them as having psychological issues.

