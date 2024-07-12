Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter case dismissed mid-trial, charge can’t be filed again

Alec Baldwin listens during his involuntary manslaughter trial for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, July 12, 2024.
Alec Baldwin listens during his involuntary manslaughter trial for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, July 12, 2024. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

By Morgan Lee and Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2024 6:21 pm.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 6:37 pm.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge on Friday brought a sudden and stunning end to the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin, dismissing it in the middle of the actor’s trial and saying it cannot be filed again.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.”

Baldwin cried, hugged his two attorneys, gestured to the front of the court, then turned to hug his crying wife Hilaria, holding the embrace for 12 seconds. He climbed into an SUV outside the Santa Fe courthouse without speaking to media.

Baldwin, 66, could have gotten 18 months in prison if convicted.

“The late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings,” Marlowe Sommer said. “If this conduct does not rise to the level of bad faith it certainly comes so near to bad faith to show signs of scorching.”

Related:

Sommer put a pause on the trial earlier Friday while she considered the defense motion to dismiss the case over the evidence.

The defense argued that prosecutors hid evidence from them about the ammunition that may be related to the shooting on the set of the Western “Rust” in 2021. The defense said they should have had the ability to determine its importance.

The prosecution said that the ammunition was not connected to the case and was not hidden.

The issue emerged Thursday on the second day of the actor’s trial during defense questioning of sheriff’s crime scene technician Marissa Poppell. Baldwin lawyer Alex Spiro asked whether a “good Samaritan” had come into the sheriff’s office with the ammunition earlier this year after the trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer, for her role in Hutchins’ death. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison on an involuntary manslaughter conviction, which she is now appealing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407
2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407

Two men from Brampton are facing charges after attempting to flee police at high speeds in a Lamborghini last weekend. York police say just before 1 a.m. on July 7, they observed a white Lamborghini...

4h ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

6h ago

'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens

Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them. A Crown prosecutor read out...

1h ago

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

7h ago

Top Stories

2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407
2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407

Two men from Brampton are facing charges after attempting to flee police at high speeds in a Lamborghini last weekend. York police say just before 1 a.m. on July 7, they observed a white Lamborghini...

4h ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

6h ago

'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens

Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them. A Crown prosecutor read out...

1h ago

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407

York police released footage of an overnight incident beginning in Vaughan this past weekend, in which officers chased a Lamborghini going over 200 km/h.

4h ago

0:31
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride

It happened on the Swing of the Century ride where the teenager had a medical episode and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

6h ago

3:04
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike

As grocery store shelves empty out, restaurants says they're having some trouble restocking dwindling supplies. David Zura explains.

7h ago

2:16
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade

The Toronto Police Service is among the Canadian emergency services in the process of upgrading its 911 system. Nick Westoll gets an update on the process and has more on the potential upgrades users could see in the future.
1:31
Biden under intense pressure ahead of solo press conference
Biden under intense pressure ahead of solo press conference

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to hold a rare solo news conference. Julia Benbrook with how the event could be a pivotal moment in Biden's Presidency and re-election bid.
More Videos