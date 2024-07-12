Ambulances diverted from McGill University superhospital after water main break

MONTREAL — A Montreal health network diverted ambulances from its facilities, including the Royal Victoria Hospital, and cancelled outpatient and surgical appointments after a water main break early Friday left its superhospital site without drinkable water.

McGill University Health Centre says the “major aqueduct failure” early Thursday night has left all facilities without potable water at its Glen site in the city’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Along with Royal Victoria Hospital, the aqueduct failure also affects Cedars Cancer Centre, Montreal Chest Institute, Montreal Children’s Hospital and the Research Institute of the MUHC. The Glen site is considered a “superhospital” because it is composed of several medical centres.

A City of Montreal spokesman said Friday that authorities first learned of the water main break about 1:30 a.m. but waited until about 7:30 a.m. to shut the valve to give the hospital flexibility and allow it to continue operating as long as possible.

“The hospital only has half the water pressure they usually get, it’s not sufficient to ensure the hospital will be able to conduct all their normal operations,” said Philippe Sabourin.

Sabourin says the leak in the 12-inch pipe will be found and repaired, an operation that could take about a day. Road traffic in the area is closed while the work is done.

“The main concern at this point for the city is to provide enough (water) pressure in the network of the MUHC so the hospital can return to normal operations as soon as possible,” Sabourin said.

All surgeries except emergency procedures were cancelled Friday; chemotherapy patients were receiving treatment as scheduled. Patients and staff were being given bottled water.

“We are asking people who have appointments today, this Friday, at the site not to show up, whether for scheduled surgery or for outpatient clinic meetings,” Gilda Salomone, a MUHC spokeswoman, told reporters.

“I would like to emphasize that our priority obviously is to ensure the safety of patients and staff on our sites at all times.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press