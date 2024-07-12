Ambulances diverted from McGill University superhospital after water main break

The Royal Victoria Hospital is shown at the new MUHC superhospital in Montreal on April 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Posted July 12, 2024 11:18 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 11:26 am.

MONTREAL — A Montreal health network diverted ambulances from its facilities, including the Royal Victoria Hospital, and cancelled outpatient and surgical appointments after a water main break early Friday left its superhospital site without drinkable water.

McGill University Health Centre says the “major aqueduct failure” early Thursday night has left all facilities without potable water at its Glen site in the city’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Along with Royal Victoria Hospital, the aqueduct failure also affects Cedars Cancer Centre, Montreal Chest Institute, Montreal Children’s Hospital and the Research Institute of the MUHC. The Glen site is considered a “superhospital” because it is composed of several medical centres.

A City of Montreal spokesman said Friday that authorities first learned of the water main break about 1:30 a.m. but waited until about 7:30 a.m. to shut the valve to give the hospital flexibility and allow it to continue operating as long as possible.

“The hospital only has half the water pressure they usually get, it’s not sufficient to ensure the hospital will be able to conduct all their normal operations,” said Philippe Sabourin.

Sabourin says the leak in the 12-inch pipe will be found and repaired, an operation that could take about a day. Road traffic in the area is closed while the work is done.

“The main concern at this point for the city is to provide enough (water) pressure in the network of the MUHC so the hospital can return to normal operations as soon as possible,” Sabourin said.

All surgeries except emergency procedures were cancelled Friday; chemotherapy patients were receiving treatment as scheduled. Patients and staff were being given bottled water.

“We are asking people who have appointments today, this Friday, at the site not to show up, whether for scheduled surgery or for outpatient clinic meetings,” Gilda Salomone, a MUHC spokeswoman, told reporters.

“I would like to emphasize that our priority obviously is to ensure the safety of patients and staff on our sites at all times.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

5m ago

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the amusement park in Vaughan at around...

4h ago

'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like
'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like

Olivia Chow is celebrating one year in office as Toronto's mayor. The 67-year-old Chow was elected John Tory's replacement on July 12, 2023. A recent survey concluded that Chow still has support from...

2h ago

Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday
Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those...

4h ago

Top Stories

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

5m ago

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the amusement park in Vaughan at around...

4h ago

'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like
'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like

Olivia Chow is celebrating one year in office as Toronto's mayor. The 67-year-old Chow was elected John Tory's replacement on July 12, 2023. A recent survey concluded that Chow still has support from...

2h ago

Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday
Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale

It's one of the most iconic and eye-popping homes in Toronto and now the 'Leslieville dollhouse' is up for sale.

11h ago

3:04
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike

As grocery store shelves empty out, restaurants says they're having some trouble restocking dwindling supplies. David Zura explains.

13m ago

2:16
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade

The Toronto Police Service is among the Canadian emergency services in the process of upgrading its 911 system. Nick Westoll gets an update on the process and has more on the potential upgrades users could see in the future.

17h ago

1:31
Biden under intense pressure ahead of solo press conference
Biden under intense pressure ahead of solo press conference

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to hold a rare solo news conference. Julia Benbrook with how the event could be a pivotal moment in Biden's Presidency and re-election bid.

18h ago

3:24
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder

Self-admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been found guilty of first degree murder in the deaths of four Indigenous women. Mitchell Ringos was at the courthouse.

20h ago

More Videos