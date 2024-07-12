American tourist dies after sudden illness during excursion on Sicily’s Mount Etna, rescuers say

FILE - Volcanic vortex rings emerge from a new pit crater on the north side of the southeast crater of the Etna Volcano in Sicily, Italy, Friday, April 5, 2024. A 55-year-old American tourist has died after being taken ill during an excursion on on the southern side of Mount Etna, in Sicily, Italy’s alpine rescue said Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Giuseppe Di Stefano, File)

Posted July 12, 2024 6:06 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 6:12 am.

ROME (AP) — A 55-year-old American tourist died after being taken ill during an excursion on the southern side of Mount Etna, in Sicily, Italy’s alpine rescue service said Friday.

Rescuers said the cause of his illness was still unknown, but warned against the risk of high temperatures coupled with humidity that may prove dangerous for tourists who usually have no specific preparation for such excursions.

After being alerted on Thursday afternoon, the alpine rescue team and an air ambulance reached the man in a remote area.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene before his body was transported to the closest service area for transfer to a hospital mortuary, rescuers said.

“Tourists who participate in these excursions should not underestimate the risks related to high temperatures, strong humidity, and the sudden jump in altitude,” said Alfio Ferrara, a spokesman for the alpine rescue service.

“Often they agree to take part in these excursions that reach 2,000-2,300 meters (6,500 to 9,800 feet) in altitude, after spending the day at the beach,” he added.

On Thursday, the temperatures on Mount Etna were estimated at between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius (77 to 82 Fahrenheit), Ferrara said. Italian authorities had declared a red weather alert in seven cities on Thursday, mostly in the central parts of the country.

The heat conditions are aggravated by humidity and could affect healthy people as well as those with health conditions, they warned.

Etna, the highest active volcano in Europe, has seen a significant increase in activity over the past week.

