Brampton man charged for allegedly filming people in residences

Peel police have charged a man for allegedly filming people in residences at night.

Police began an investigation back in April into allegations a Brampton resident was secretly filming unsuspecting victims in their residences at night.

On July 3, an aerial support unit was able to record the suspect while he allegedly committed the offences.

As a result, Jagdev Kooner, 40 of Brampton has been charged with voyeurism, criminal harassment and trespass at night.