Brampton man charged for allegedly filming people in residences

Jagdev Kooner, 40, of Brampton, has been charged with Voyeurism, Criminal Harassment, and Trespass at night.
Jagdev Kooner, 40, of Brampton, has been charged with Voyeurism, Criminal Harassment, and Trespass at night. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 12, 2024 3:45 pm.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 3:47 pm.

Peel police have charged a man for allegedly filming people in residences at night.

Police began an investigation back in April into allegations a Brampton resident was secretly filming unsuspecting victims in their residences at night.

On July 3, an aerial support unit was able to record the suspect while he allegedly committed the offences.

As a result, Jagdev Kooner, 40 of Brampton has been charged with voyeurism, criminal harassment and trespass at night.

