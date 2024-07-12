British police arrest man on suspicion of crossbow murders of 3 women near London

Family friend Lea Holloway, left, arrives with others to place tributes following the deaths of three women who were killed in an attack at their home, on Tuesday in Bushey, England, Thursday July 11, 2024. A man suspected of killing the wife and daughters of a BBC radio sports commentator with a crossbow is being treated in a hospital after being found injured in a cemetery. Kyle Clifford is suspected of attacking Carol Hunt, 61, and her daughters Hannah, 28 and Louise, 25. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

By Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2024 7:26 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 8:18 am.

British police said Friday that they have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of killing two sisters and their mother in a crossbow attack.

In a statement Friday, Hertfordshire Police said that they arrested the suspect on Thursday evening. He remains in a serious condition in a hospital.

Police previously said that Kyle Clifford was captured on Wednesday in a cemetery near his home in Enfield, around 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the scene of the crimes, following a near day-long manhunt. Officers who found Clifford recovered a crossbow and took him away on a stretcher from Lavender Hill Cemetery with undisclosed injuries. Police said no shots had been fired.

The three women — the family of a well-known BBC radio commentator —- were found with serious injuries at their home in the quiet residential neighborhood of Bushey, northeast of the capital, on Tuesday evening. Police and ambulance crews tried to save Carol Hunt, 61, and her daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family at this tragic time,” said Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

The women were the wife and two of the three daughters of John Hunt, a well-known horse racing commentator for BBC 5 Live, the corporation’s news and sports radio channel. His voice is known to millions through his coverage of the world famous Grand National and The Derby.

At a memorial service on Thursday at St. James’ Church nearby, shocked friends and neighbors expressed their sympathies for John Hunt and his one remaining daughter. Others laid flowers near the scene of the attack, which remained cordoned off.

“We grew up together and were pregnant at the same time,” said Lea Holloway, who had known Carol Hunt since she was 16. “This is the stuff nightmares are made of … I can’t imagine what it would be like.”

In a post on Facebook, Hannah Hunt’s colleagues at The Anti-Ageing Clinic nearby said it was with “deep regret and sadness” that they learned of the “horrific murder on Tuesday night of our skin therapist Hannah.”

Others remembered Louise Hunt through her work as a dog groomer. “RIP Louise. Reggie says thank you for making him look so handsome,” said one card accompanying a floral tribute left near the crime scene.

Police have not yet said how or whether Clifford was connected to the women, but said they believed the attack was targeted. British media reported that Clifford was an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.

As well as searching Clifford’s house, police were also seen at a house linked to his brother, Bradley Clifford, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years for the murder of moped passenger Soban Khan in 2018.

People in Britain do not need a license to own a crossbow, but it is illegal to carry one in public without a reasonable excuse.

Keir Starmer, the Labour prime minister who took office last week, relayed his condolences and said the government is looking at tightening the legislation on crossbows.

“In relation to crossbows, the home secretary has announced that she will will look at the legislation and we will, but there’s no getting away from just how awful this incident was,” Starmer told the BBC while at a NATO meeting in Washington.

The weapon has been used in several high-profile crimes in recent years.

In December 2021 a would-be assailant carrying a loaded crossbow broke into Windsor Castle seeking to kill Queen Elizabeth II. Jaswant Singh Chail pleaded guilty to a treason charge and was sentenced last year to nine years in prison.

