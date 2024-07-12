Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from ride at Canada’s Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada’s Wonderland on Thursday.

York Regional Police were called to the park in Vaughan in the afternoon.

A duty inspector tells 680News Radio that the teen girl suffered a medical episode leading to her falling off Swing of the Century. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Technical Safety and Standard Authority (TSSA) officials inspected the ride at the scene and deemed it safe. It will remain open on Friday.

No other details were immediately provided.