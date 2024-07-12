Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from ride at Canada’s Wonderland

Canada's Wonderland
Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 12, 2024 5:08 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 5:09 am.

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada’s Wonderland on Thursday.

York Regional Police were called to the park in Vaughan in the afternoon.

A duty inspector tells 680News Radio that the teen girl suffered a medical episode leading to her falling off Swing of the Century. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Technical Safety and Standard Authority (TSSA) officials inspected the ride at the scene and deemed it safe. It will remain open on Friday.

No other details were immediately provided.

Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents
Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents

The City of Toronto says it will need to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed, leaving more than 7,000 Torontonians facing hefty water bills in the process.

6h ago

Iconic and quirky 'Leslieville dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic and quirky 'Leslieville dollhouse' up for sale

The iconic and quirky life-sized dollhouse in the heart of Leslieville has charmed and grabbed the attention of Torontonians and tourists from around the world for decades and now it's looking for a...

5h ago

Work halted at Ontario Place pending July 19 hearing
Work halted at Ontario Place pending July 19 hearing

Work to prepare for the redevelopment of Ontario Place has been temporarily paused. The group Ontario Place Protectors has won an injunction preventing any more work from being done at the waterfront...

8h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown
Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown

There are lots of events to keep you busy this July weekend including the annual Downtown Toronto Ribfest at Yonge-Dundas Square and the Festival of India. Keep in mind there is a subway closures and...

11h ago

