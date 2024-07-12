Civil rights trailblazer Viola Desmond’s childhood home in Halifax conditionally sold

HALIFAX — A historical piece of real estate in Halifax that is listed as the childhood home of Viola Desmond has been conditionally sold.

The listing says the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Maynard Street is “the childhood home of trailblazer, female entrepreneur and civil rights activist Viola Desmond” and sits across from the former residence of boxer Delmore (Buddy) Daye.

Desmond was a successful Nova Scotia businesswoman who refused to leave a whites-only area of a movie theatre in 1946 and her court case was an inspiration for racial equality across Canada.

In 2018, the Bank of Canada issued a $10 note commemorating the social justice icon and featuring the North End of Halifax, where Desmond lived and worked.

The listing for the conditionally sold home, with an asking price of $350,000, says Desmond’s old residence is in need of restoration, including structural repairs and cosmetic upgrade.

The 1,552-square-foot home comes with antique, non-functional fireplaces in the living room and primary bedroom, and a walk-in closet.

The listing says the buyer and seller have reached an agreement on the property sale but certain conditions must be met for the deal to be binding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press