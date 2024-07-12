Civil rights trailblazer Viola Desmond’s childhood home in Halifax conditionally sold

A historical piece of real estate in Halifax that is listed as the childhood home of Canadian rights activist Viola Desmond has been sold. Wanda Robson holds $10 banknotes bearing the portrait of her sister, Viola Desmond, as she speaks at a launch of Canada's new $10 banknote at the Canadian Museum For Human Rights in Winnipeg, Nov. 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 12, 2024 7:04 pm.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 7:12 pm.

HALIFAX — A historical piece of real estate in Halifax that is listed as the childhood home of Viola Desmond has been conditionally sold.

The listing says the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Maynard Street is “the childhood home of trailblazer, female entrepreneur and civil rights activist Viola Desmond” and sits across from the former residence of boxer Delmore (Buddy) Daye.

Desmond was a successful Nova Scotia businesswoman who refused to leave a whites-only area of a movie theatre in 1946 and her court case was an inspiration for racial equality across Canada.

In 2018, the Bank of Canada issued a $10 note commemorating the social justice icon and featuring the North End of Halifax, where Desmond lived and worked.

The listing for the conditionally sold home, with an asking price of $350,000, says Desmond’s old residence is in need of restoration, including structural repairs and cosmetic upgrade.

The 1,552-square-foot home comes with antique, non-functional fireplaces in the living room and primary bedroom, and a walk-in closet.

The listing says the buyer and seller have reached an agreement on the property sale but certain conditions must be met for the deal to be binding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407
2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407

Two men from Brampton are facing charges after attempting to flee police at high speeds in a Lamborghini last weekend. York police say just before 1 a.m. on July 7, they observed a white Lamborghini...

5h ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

8h ago

'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens

Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them. A Crown prosecutor read out...

3h ago

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

9h ago

Top Stories

2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407
2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407

Two men from Brampton are facing charges after attempting to flee police at high speeds in a Lamborghini last weekend. York police say just before 1 a.m. on July 7, they observed a white Lamborghini...

5h ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

8h ago

'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens

Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them. A Crown prosecutor read out...

3h ago

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407

York police released footage of an overnight incident beginning in Vaughan this past weekend, in which officers chased a Lamborghini going over 200 km/h.

5h ago

0:31
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride

It happened on the Swing of the Century ride where the teenager had a medical episode and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

7h ago

7:50
Olivia Chow marks one year as Toronto's mayor
Olivia Chow marks one year as Toronto's mayor

Olivia Chow sat down with Breakfast Television to mark her first full year as mayor of Toronto. A new poll shows that Chow still has strong support city-wide.

12h ago

2:51
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale

It's one of the most iconic and eye-popping homes in Toronto and now the 'Leslieville dollhouse' is up for sale.

21h ago

3:04
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike

As grocery store shelves empty out, restaurants says they're having some trouble restocking dwindling supplies. David Zura explains.

9h ago

More Videos