Court to hear Saskatchewan’s case to stop collection of carbon levy money

Federal Court in Vancouver is to hear a case today from the Saskatchewan government asking for an injunction to stop the Canada Revenue Agency from collecting millions in carbon levy money. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe listens during a news conference after a meeting of western premiers, in Whistler, B.C., on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 12, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 4:12 am.

VANCOUVER — Federal Court in Vancouver is to hear a case today from the Saskatchewan government asking for an injunction to stop the Canada Revenue Agency from collecting millions in carbon levy money.

Premier Scott Moe’s government argues it’s unconstitutional for Ottawa to take from its bank account, and that it’s unfair for Saskatchewan to pay.

Earlier this year, Saskatchewan had stopped remitting the carbon levy on natural gas to Ottawa, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exempted home-heating oil users from paying.

Trudeau’s move was largely seen as helping those in Atlantic Canada, where home-heating oil is commonly used and where polls suggest the federal Liberals need to bolster support.

Court documents say Saskatchewan’s unpaid bill has grown to $56 million between January and April — and the Canada Revenue Agency had attempted to take $28 million through a bank order.

Ottawa has said it’s standing firm on getting the money back, noting Saskatchewan is breaking federal emissions law by not paying.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the park in Vaughan in the afternoon. A...

10m ago

Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents
Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents

The City of Toronto says it will need to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed, leaving more than 7,000 Torontonians facing hefty water bills in the process. Lou...

6h ago

Iconic and quirky 'Leslieville dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic and quirky 'Leslieville dollhouse' up for sale

The iconic and quirky life-sized dollhouse in the heart of Leslieville has charmed and grabbed the attention of Torontonians and tourists from around the world for decades and now it’s looking for a...

5h ago

Work halted at Ontario Place pending July 19 hearing
Work halted at Ontario Place pending July 19 hearing

Work to prepare for the redevelopment of Ontario Place has been temporarily paused. The group Ontario Place Protectors has won an injunction preventing any more work from being done at the waterfront...

8h ago

Top Stories

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the park in Vaughan in the afternoon. A...

10m ago

Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents
Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents

The City of Toronto says it will need to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed, leaving more than 7,000 Torontonians facing hefty water bills in the process. Lou...

6h ago

Iconic and quirky 'Leslieville dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic and quirky 'Leslieville dollhouse' up for sale

The iconic and quirky life-sized dollhouse in the heart of Leslieville has charmed and grabbed the attention of Torontonians and tourists from around the world for decades and now it’s looking for a...

5h ago

Work halted at Ontario Place pending July 19 hearing
Work halted at Ontario Place pending July 19 hearing

Work to prepare for the redevelopment of Ontario Place has been temporarily paused. The group Ontario Place Protectors has won an injunction preventing any more work from being done at the waterfront...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade

The Toronto Police Service is among the Canadian emergency services in the process of upgrading its 911 system. Nick Westoll gets an update on the process and has more on the potential upgrades users could see in the future.

11h ago

2:33
Prime Minister Trudeau promises increase in military spending to hit NATO targets
Prime Minister Trudeau promises increase in military spending to hit NATO targets

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledging today to significantly increase the country’s military spending over the next decade with a swath of new projects, in hopes of hitting NATO’s goal of 2% GDP spending target by 2032. Glen McGregor reports.

7h ago

3:24
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder

Self-admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been found guilty of first degree murder in the deaths of four Indigenous women. Mitchell Ringos was at the courthouse.

14h ago

3:28
Jelly Roll discusses performing first concerts outside USA
Jelly Roll discusses performing first concerts outside USA

CityNews' Music Reporter spoke with award-winning artist Jelly Roll, who was denied entry to Canada years ago because of his police record, about getting into the country to perform for the first time.

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

More Videos