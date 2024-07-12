Former international mission worker is convicted of spying in Russian-held Donetsk

By The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2024 11:01 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 11:12 am.

A former staff member of an international monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine was convicted of spying by a court in the Moscow-occupied Donetsk, the Russian prosecutor general’s office said Friday.

Vadym Golda — who was a security assistant for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s monitoring mission — was sentenced to 16 years in prison for his alleged crime which involved gathering information about industrial facilities, a statement by the Russian office said.

The information was gathered in 2021, before the start of Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine, the statement added. Some of the facilities came under attack in the war.

Golda was detained in September 2022 along with two other mission workers, both of whom were earlier sentenced to 13 years in prison.

The OSCE special monitoring mission was deployed in 2014 in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions after the start of fighting between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces. It aimed to provide security reports and facilitate dialogue.

The mission withdrew at the end of March 2022 after the conflict grew into a full-scale war.

“Individuals working under an international mandate, such as OSCE officials, should never face arrest, harassment or detention for fulfilling their responsibilities,” said organization Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, who said the OSCE would push for the release of all three.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

9m ago

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the amusement park in Vaughan at around...

4h ago

'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like
'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like

Olivia Chow is celebrating one year in office as Toronto's mayor. The 67-year-old Chow was elected John Tory's replacement on July 12, 2023. A recent survey concluded that Chow still has support from...

2h ago

Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday
Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those...

4h ago

Top Stories

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

9m ago

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the amusement park in Vaughan at around...

4h ago

'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like
'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like

Olivia Chow is celebrating one year in office as Toronto's mayor. The 67-year-old Chow was elected John Tory's replacement on July 12, 2023. A recent survey concluded that Chow still has support from...

2h ago

Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday
Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale

It's one of the most iconic and eye-popping homes in Toronto and now the 'Leslieville dollhouse' is up for sale.

11h ago

3:04
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike

As grocery store shelves empty out, restaurants says they're having some trouble restocking dwindling supplies. David Zura explains.

16m ago

2:16
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade

The Toronto Police Service is among the Canadian emergency services in the process of upgrading its 911 system. Nick Westoll gets an update on the process and has more on the potential upgrades users could see in the future.

17h ago

1:31
Biden under intense pressure ahead of solo press conference
Biden under intense pressure ahead of solo press conference

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to hold a rare solo news conference. Julia Benbrook with how the event could be a pivotal moment in Biden's Presidency and re-election bid.

18h ago

3:24
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder

Self-admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been found guilty of first degree murder in the deaths of four Indigenous women. Mitchell Ringos was at the courthouse.

20h ago

More Videos