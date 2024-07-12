Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2024 5:38 pm.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 6:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.; former White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and John Fetterman, D-Pa.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley; Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson; Elaine Kamarck, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407
2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407

Two men from Brampton are facing charges after attempting to flee police at high speeds in a Lamborghini last weekend. York police say just before 1 a.m. on July 7, they observed a white Lamborghini...

4h ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

6h ago

'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens

Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them. A Crown prosecutor read out...

1h ago

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

7h ago

