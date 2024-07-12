Heavy rain brings flooding to area of N.S. that suffered flood fatalities a year ago

Ron Crawford assesses the damage to a washed-out bridge after checking on stranded neighbours near McKay Section, N.S. on July 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 12, 2024 8:12 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 9:56 am.

WINDSOR, N.S. — Heavy overnight rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in a region of Nova Scotia still recovering from flooding a year ago that caused extensive damage and killed several people.

Emergency alerts were issued overnight Thursday in Digby, Annapolis, Kings and Hants counties, as Environment Canada reported that over 100 mm of rain fell in a few hours, as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl moved through the province.

Some communities in the Annapolis Valley reported receiving up to 110 mm of rain, and residents in Windsor, N.S., were once again pumping out their basements.

Wendy Donovan, the mayor of Wolfville, N.S., said the rain came as tides were rising, which caused flooding in the “old harbour” area of the town.

“It’s the impact of climate change … and there is going to need to be a government response,” she said in an interview.

“There is also going to need to be an individual response because no matter how high you build your dikes or how big you make your storm sewers, if the water can’t escape this is going to happen.”

Brett Tetanish, chief of the Brooklyn, N.S., volunteer fire department, said in an interview that some roads in the West Hants Regional Municipality — where four people died last July — were submerged after shoulders were washed out. Many people have flooded basements, he added.

Tetanish said his crew also assisted the Hantsport volunteer fire department as they rescued three people whose home was cut off from the road due to floodwaters.

The fire chief said many people in the communities are recalling last year’s inundations, when over 250 mm of rain fell in just 24 hours on July 20 and 21.

He says the psychological impact on the communities is difficult, as it reminds residents of the four deaths — including two young children — and the evacuation of hundreds of people during flash floods in 2023.

“I think everyone still thinks about the floods last summer … That plays on your mind,” he said.

Abraham Zebian, the mayor of West Hants Municipality, said there is flooding in various parts of his community 70 kilometres northwest of Halifax.

“Again, a lot of rain in a fairly short period of time. Provincial roads and other infrastructure was hit pretty hard again,” he said.

Storm sewers in central Windsor was also overwhelmed, he said.

“Residents were spending most of the evening pumping their basements out,” Zebian said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the amusement park in Vaughan at around...

2h ago

'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like
'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like

Olivia Chow is celebrating one year in office as Toronto's mayor. The 67-year-old Chow was elected John Tory's replacement on July 12, 2023. A recent survey concluded that Chow still has support from...

1h ago

Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday
Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those...

2h ago

Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents
Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents

The City of Toronto says it will need to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed, leaving more than 7,000 Torontonians facing hefty water bills in the process. Lou...

11h ago

