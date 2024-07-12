Heavy rain brings flooding to area of N.S. that suffered flood fatalities a year ago

WINDSOR, N.S. — Heavy overnight rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in a region of Nova Scotia still recovering from flooding a year ago that caused extensive damage and killed several people.

Emergency alerts were issued overnight Thursday in Digby, Annapolis, Kings and Hants counties, as Environment Canada reported that over 100 mm of rain fell in a few hours, as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl moved through the province.

Some communities in the Annapolis Valley reported receiving up to 110 mm of rain, and residents in Windsor, N.S., were once again pumping out their basements.

Wendy Donovan, the mayor of Wolfville, N.S., said the rain came as tides were rising, which caused flooding in the “old harbour” area of the town.

“It’s the impact of climate change … and there is going to need to be a government response,” she said in an interview.

“There is also going to need to be an individual response because no matter how high you build your dikes or how big you make your storm sewers, if the water can’t escape this is going to happen.”

Brett Tetanish, chief of the Brooklyn, N.S., volunteer fire department, said in an interview that some roads in the West Hants Regional Municipality — where four people died last July — were submerged after shoulders were washed out. Many people have flooded basements, he added.

Tetanish said his crew also assisted the Hantsport volunteer fire department as they rescued three people whose home was cut off from the road due to floodwaters.

The fire chief said many people in the communities are recalling last year’s inundations, when over 250 mm of rain fell in just 24 hours on July 20 and 21.

He says the psychological impact on the communities is difficult, as it reminds residents of the four deaths — including two young children — and the evacuation of hundreds of people during flash floods in 2023.

“I think everyone still thinks about the floods last summer … That plays on your mind,” he said.

Abraham Zebian, the mayor of West Hants Municipality, said there is flooding in various parts of his community 70 kilometres northwest of Halifax.

“Again, a lot of rain in a fairly short period of time. Provincial roads and other infrastructure was hit pretty hard again,” he said.

Storm sewers in central Windsor was also overwhelmed, he said.

“Residents were spending most of the evening pumping their basements out,” Zebian said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press