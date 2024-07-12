In the news today: Advocates say probe of human-rights head murky

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed…

Advocates say probe of human-rights head murky

Three weeks after the federal Liberals promised to do a “formal, independent review” of the appointment of Canada’s new human-rights commissioner, the government hasn’t provided any details about what that review will entail.

Birju Dattani, former executive director of the Yukon Human Rights Commission, was named as the new head of the Canadian Human Rights Commission on June 14.

On Aug. 8, he is set to start a five-year term in the new job, as the first person of colour and the first Muslim man to hold the role.

But his appointment fell under scrutiny after media reported that he made anti-Israel comments as a graduate student under different names that were not flagged during the vetting process.

The Privy Council Office, the administrative arm of government that serves the Prime Minister’s Office and cabinet, oversees the screening process of federal appointees.

Here’s what else we’re watching…

Court to hear Saskatchewan carbon money case

Federal Court in Vancouver is to hear a case today from the Saskatchewan government asking for an injunction to stop the Canada Revenue Agency from collecting millions in carbon levy money.

Premier Scott Moe’s government argues it’s unconstitutional for Ottawa to take from its bank account, and that it’s unfair for Saskatchewan to pay.

Earlier this year, Saskatchewan had stopped remitting the carbon levy on natural gas to Ottawa, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exempted home-heating oil users from paying.

Trudeau’s move was largely seen as helping those in Atlantic Canada, where home-heating oil is commonly used and where polls suggest the federal Liberals need to bolster support.

Court documents say Saskatchewan’s unpaid bill has grown to $56 million between January and April — and the Canada Revenue Agency had attempted to take $28 million through a bank order.

Flash flooding in several N.S. counties

Flash flooding was reported in parts of Nova Scotia late Thursday after heavy rain brought on by thunderstorms washed over the province.

A provincial alert issued in the evening warned of flooding in Digby, Annapolis, Kings and Hants counties.

Numerous roadways were closed in those areas.

The Nova Scotia Emergency Management Organization activated its provincial co-ordination centre.

Nova Scotia was battered by a weather system feeding on moisture from the remnants of hurricane Beryl.

Nova Scotia reveals wine subsidy expenditures

After months of silence, the Nova Scotia government finally revealed the total figure spent on a wine subsidy program that caused many of the province’s winemakers to feel sour.

Finance Minister Allan MacMaster told reporters Thursday the province allocated $1.2 million to two wine bottling companies in Nova Scotia between January and March.

Until now, the province shared minimal details of the support provided to Nova Scotia’s two wine bottling companies.

When the subsidy program was first announced, winemakers complained it helped the province’s two bottling companies import cheaper grape juice and push local producers off the shelves at the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation.

Premier Tim Houston in March paused the subsidy program and created a working group tasked with coming up with a new measure that would satisfy all the players in the province’s wine industry.

N.B. Liberals beat Tories in 2023 for donations

New Brunswick’s Liberals ended 2023 with a bigger war chest than the Progressive Conservatives, with a provincial election months away.

Year-end reports filed this week by the parties to Elections New Brunswick show that Liberals had a surplus of $319,585 and the Progressive Conservatives a surplus of $254,035.

For the 2023 year, the Liberals beat the Tories in fundraising, collecting a total of $539,081 in contributions, with the Progressive Conservatives amassing $423,355.

Green Party year-end financial returns were not yet uploaded to the Elections New Brunswick website.

The provincial election has to be held by Oct. 21, 2024, but Tory Premier Blaine Higgs has not officially said when he would call voters to the polls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press