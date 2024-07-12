Indigo founder acknowledges ‘tough four years’ for bookstore chain

Heather Reisman takes her seat as the Toronto Raptors take on the Miami Heat in NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Reisman says she made the wrong decision in stepping back from the helm of Canada's biggest bookstore chain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 12, 2024 5:14 pm.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 5:26 pm.

MONTREAL — Heather Reisman says she made the wrong decision in stepping back from the helm of Canada’s biggest bookstore chain.

The Indigo founder says the COVID pandemic and her temporary departure as chief executive in 2022 cost the company $280 million in cash.

During her first public appearance since the bookstore giant went private earlier this year, Reisman said Indigo lost its way for two years, but she’s now looking to the future.

Reisman said she’s interested in the connection between reading and brain development, and wants Canadian children to be the most literate in the world.

She also said she’s interested in the application of artificial intelligence to book curation.

Reisman returned to the helm at Indigo last September after a tumultuous year that included a damaging cyber attack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

