Inmates escape from one of Niger’s most fortified prisons where jihadis are held

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2024 7:25 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 7:26 am.

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Nigerien authorities enforced a curfew Friday as they searched for inmates who escaped from one of the country’s most fortified prisons in the Tillaberi region after it was breached under unclear circumstances.

Niger’s Ministry of Interior alerted government agencies to the escape of the inmates from Koutoukale prison on Thursday night. It urged them to redouble vigilance, engage traditional and religious leaders, and look out for suspicious movements within the populations.

The interior ministry did not say how many inmates escaped nor how they fled. Considered one of the safest in the country, the prison, located 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of the capital of Niamey, holds hundreds of inmates convicted or suspected of jihadi violence that stems from neighboring Nigeria and across the wider Sahel region.

The Tillaberi government department immediately banned all kinds of movement. “Law enforcement will be deployed to ensure compliance with this measure and guarantee the safety of all,” it said in a statement on Thursday night.

Koutoukale prison was last attacked in 2019 when suspected jihadi fighters tried to break in but were repelled by security forces. A similar attack in 2016 was also repelled.

Overcrowding is a common problem in prisons across Niger with some holding more than three times their capacity, according to the U.S. State Department.

Niger, whose elected government was overthrown by a coup a year ago, has struggled to contain jihadi violence in its western region. The military junta in power has formed a security alliance with neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, also battered by conflicts in their territories.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the amusement park in Vaughan at around...

1h ago

Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday
Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those...

1h ago

Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents
Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents

The City of Toronto says it will need to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed, leaving more than 7,000 Torontonians facing hefty water bills in the process. Lou...

9h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown
Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown

There are lots of events to keep you busy this July weekend, including the annual Downtown Toronto Ribfest at Yonge-Dundas Square, the Toronto Triathlon Festival and the Festival of India. Keep in mind...

3h ago

Top Stories

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the amusement park in Vaughan at around...

1h ago

Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday
Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those...

1h ago

Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents
Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents

The City of Toronto says it will need to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed, leaving more than 7,000 Torontonians facing hefty water bills in the process. Lou...

9h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown
Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown

There are lots of events to keep you busy this July weekend, including the annual Downtown Toronto Ribfest at Yonge-Dundas Square, the Toronto Triathlon Festival and the Festival of India. Keep in mind...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:04
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike

As grocery store shelves empty out, restaurants says they're having some trouble restocking dwindling supplies. David Zura explains.

13h ago

2:16
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade

The Toronto Police Service is among the Canadian emergency services in the process of upgrading its 911 system. Nick Westoll gets an update on the process and has more on the potential upgrades users could see in the future.

14h ago

2:33
Prime Minister Trudeau promises increase in military spending to hit NATO targets
Prime Minister Trudeau promises increase in military spending to hit NATO targets

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledging today to significantly increase the country’s military spending over the next decade with a swath of new projects, in hopes of hitting NATO’s goal of 2% GDP spending target by 2032. Glen McGregor reports.

10h ago

0:29
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75

Best known for 'The Shining', 'Popeyes', Shelley Duvall has died at the age of 75.

17h ago

3:24
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder

Self-admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been found guilty of first degree murder in the deaths of four Indigenous women. Mitchell Ringos was at the courthouse.

17h ago

More Videos