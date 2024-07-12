Japan punishes hundreds of defense officials for mishandling classified data and other misconduct

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s defense ministry announced disciplinary action on Friday against more than 200 senior officials and service members over mishandling of classified materials and other misconduct, an embarrassment that could undermine Tokyo’s efforts to work more closely with United States and other partners.

Japan’s Defense Ministry and its Self Defense Forces have been under scrutiny over allegations that members of the navy violated the sensitive information protection law, as well as other misconduct such as falsely claiming allowances for special assignments, or wrongfully claiming free meals at base cafeterias. Ministerial staff were also accused of abuses of power.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara apologized, saying the problems “significantly damaging to the public trust” for the ministry and Japan’s defense forces. “I’m keenly aware of my responsibility.”

He blamed a lack of discipline across the organization.

Kihara said the ministry’s investigation found that classified information was mishandled on 38 destroyers and submarines, but said no sensitive information leaked outside of military or caused any harm. People without appropriate clearances were were routinely assigned to duties that involved sensitive information.

But the issue is an embarrassment and could undermine Japan’s reputation as a trusted defense partner at a time Japan accelerates its military cooperation with the United States, Australia, U.K. and other western partners, in hopes of playing greater roles in areas that involve intelligence.

“Ensuring intelligence protection is extremely important for our cooperation with the ally and other like-minded countries, and we should never let this kind of problem happen again,” Kihara said. He pledged to quickly and thoroughly carry out preventive measures “so that we will not breach trust with other countries.”

Earlier this year, Japan passed a new security law that tightened rules on handling sensitive information. Japan also plans to enact legislation to bolster its cyber security defenses.

Kihara said he is giving up his salary for a month, but that his responsibility is to stay on and continue on the reform of the organization instead of stepping down.

“At a time when we cannot let our guard down even for a second … it is my responsibility to do everything to rebuild the Defense Ministry and the Self Defense Force under my leadership as quickly as possible and regain the public trust,” Kihara said.

Of the 218 people disciplined, 11 senior officials were dismissed, two were demoted, dozens suspended and 14 received pay cuts, while about half of them were warned.

Among senior commanders and defense ministry officials to face discipline, head of Maritime Self Defense Force, Adm. Ryo Sakai, was to resign to take responsibility over some of the misconducts, to be replaced on July 19 by Akira Saito, currently Self Defense Fleet commander in chief, the minister announced.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press