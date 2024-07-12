Japan punishes hundreds of defense officials for mishandling classified data and other misconduct

Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara speaks during a press conference at his ministry in Tokyo, Friday, July 12, 2024. Kihara on Friday announced taking disciplinary action against more than 200 senior officials and service members over mishandling of classified materials and a spate of other misconducts, an embarrassment that undermines Tokyo's desire to work more closely with United States and other partners as a trusted partner. (Kyodo News via AP)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2024 3:32 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 3:42 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s defense ministry announced disciplinary action on Friday against more than 200 senior officials and service members over mishandling of classified materials and other misconduct, an embarrassment that could undermine Tokyo’s efforts to work more closely with United States and other partners.

Japan’s Defense Ministry and its Self Defense Forces have been under scrutiny over allegations that members of the navy violated the sensitive information protection law, as well as other misconduct such as falsely claiming allowances for special assignments, or wrongfully claiming free meals at base cafeterias. Ministerial staff were also accused of abuses of power.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara apologized, saying the problems “significantly damaging to the public trust” for the ministry and Japan’s defense forces. “I’m keenly aware of my responsibility.”

He blamed a lack of discipline across the organization.

Kihara said the ministry’s investigation found that classified information was mishandled on 38 destroyers and submarines, but said no sensitive information leaked outside of military or caused any harm. People without appropriate clearances were were routinely assigned to duties that involved sensitive information.

But the issue is an embarrassment and could undermine Japan’s reputation as a trusted defense partner at a time Japan accelerates its military cooperation with the United States, Australia, U.K. and other western partners, in hopes of playing greater roles in areas that involve intelligence.

“Ensuring intelligence protection is extremely important for our cooperation with the ally and other like-minded countries, and we should never let this kind of problem happen again,” Kihara said. He pledged to quickly and thoroughly carry out preventive measures “so that we will not breach trust with other countries.”

Earlier this year, Japan passed a new security law that tightened rules on handling sensitive information. Japan also plans to enact legislation to bolster its cyber security defenses.

Kihara said he is giving up his salary for a month, but that his responsibility is to stay on and continue on the reform of the organization instead of stepping down.

“At a time when we cannot let our guard down even for a second … it is my responsibility to do everything to rebuild the Defense Ministry and the Self Defense Force under my leadership as quickly as possible and regain the public trust,” Kihara said.

Of the 218 people disciplined, 11 senior officials were dismissed, two were demoted, dozens suspended and 14 received pay cuts, while about half of them were warned.

Among senior commanders and defense ministry officials to face discipline, head of Maritime Self Defense Force, Adm. Ryo Sakai, was to resign to take responsibility over some of the misconducts, to be replaced on July 19 by Akira Saito, currently Self Defense Fleet commander in chief, the minister announced.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents
Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents

The City of Toronto says it will need to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed, leaving more than 7,000 Torontonians facing hefty water bills in the process. Lou...

5h ago

Iconic and quirky 'Leslieville dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic and quirky 'Leslieville dollhouse' up for sale

The iconic and quirky life-sized dollhouse in the heart of Leslieville has charmed and grabbed the attention of Torontonians and tourists from around the world for decades and now it’s looking for a...

4h ago

Work halted at Ontario Place pending July 19 hearing
Work halted at Ontario Place pending July 19 hearing

Work to prepare for the redevelopment of Ontario Place has been temporarily paused. The group Ontario Place Protectors has won an injunction preventing any more work from being done at the waterfront...

6h ago

Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?
Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?

The Toronto Police Service is in the midst of upgrading its 911 system and it could potentially receive photos and videos in the future.

9h ago

Top Stories

Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents
Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents

The City of Toronto says it will need to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed, leaving more than 7,000 Torontonians facing hefty water bills in the process. Lou...

5h ago

Iconic and quirky 'Leslieville dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic and quirky 'Leslieville dollhouse' up for sale

The iconic and quirky life-sized dollhouse in the heart of Leslieville has charmed and grabbed the attention of Torontonians and tourists from around the world for decades and now it’s looking for a...

4h ago

Work halted at Ontario Place pending July 19 hearing
Work halted at Ontario Place pending July 19 hearing

Work to prepare for the redevelopment of Ontario Place has been temporarily paused. The group Ontario Place Protectors has won an injunction preventing any more work from being done at the waterfront...

6h ago

Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?
Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?

The Toronto Police Service is in the midst of upgrading its 911 system and it could potentially receive photos and videos in the future.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade

The Toronto Police Service is among the Canadian emergency services in the process of upgrading its 911 system. Nick Westoll gets an update on the process and has more on the potential upgrades users could see in the future.

9h ago

2:33
Prime Minister Trudeau promises increase in military spending to hit NATO targets
Prime Minister Trudeau promises increase in military spending to hit NATO targets

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledging today to significantly increase the country’s military spending over the next decade with a swath of new projects, in hopes of hitting NATO’s goal of 2% GDP spending target by 2032. Glen McGregor reports.

6h ago

3:24
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder

Self-admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been found guilty of first degree murder in the deaths of four Indigenous women. Mitchell Ringos was at the courthouse.

12h ago

3:28
Jelly Roll discusses performing first concerts outside USA
Jelly Roll discusses performing first concerts outside USA

CityNews' Music Reporter spoke with award-winning artist Jelly Roll, who was denied entry to Canada years ago because of his police record, about getting into the country to perform for the first time.

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

More Videos