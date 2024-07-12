Kenya police boss resigns in latest fallout from deadly protests

FILE - The new Inspector General of the Police of Kenya, Japheth Koome Nchebere, speaks in Nairobi, Sunday, March 26, 2023. Kenya’s police boss resigned Friday, July 12, 2024 after weeks of deadly protests over proposed take hikes in which at least 39 people have died. (AP Photo, file)

By Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2024 1:31 pm.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 1:43 pm.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s police boss resigned Friday, the latest attempt by the country’s president to respond to growing concerns of police brutality in response to protests triggered by a proposed tax hike.

Protesters stormed parliament on June 25 after a bill was passed that proposed tax increases, forcing lawmakers to flee through an underground tunnel. Police responded by opening fire on protesters in the streets. The protests have morphed into calls for President William Ruto to resign.

Ruto has sought to respond to the social outcry with a series of steps. He withdrew the tax hike proposal and on Thursday he followed up by dismissing almost all of his Cabinet ministers. He vowed to form a new government that will be lean and efficient.

In his latest move Friday, Ruto accepted the resignation of inspector general Japhet Koome. The presidential office said the deputy, Douglas Kanja, would step in as acting inspector general.

The social unrest has played out in a country generally viewed as a regional leader in Africa due to its size and political stability, and which is a key ally of Western countries in the counterterrorism fight and other issues. Underlining its international role, 400 Kenyan police landed in violence-hit Haiti in recent weeks to lead a UN-backed multinational force. Underlying Kenya’s stature, President Joe Biden honored Ruto with a state dinner at the White House in May.

Human rights groups have accused Kenyan police of carrying out abductions and illegal detentions as they crack down on the recent protests. Some of the victims have been released and an independent policing oversight body has asked them to record statements that will help in a probe on police conduct.

Police confirmed Friday that six bodies wrapped in sacks and several other body parts had been recovered from a quarry near Mukuru kwa Njenga, a slum in the capital, Nairobi. Police said the six were all female and appeared to have been killed in a similar way. The recovery operation will continue Saturday after human rights activists said more bodies had been sighted.

Hundreds of university students on Friday blocked a major highway protesting the death of a colleague whose body was found in a different quarry on the outskirts of Nairobi. Demonstrators alleged that police killed him because he posted a video of himself inside parliament during the June 25 protests.

Protesters had from June 18 called for the sacking of ministers over incompetence, corruption and displays of opulence amidst the high taxation and cost of living crisis.

Ballooning debt in Kenya is expected to grow even more after the protests forced the rejection of the finance bill that Ruto initially said was needed to raise revenue.

Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

3h ago

2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407
2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407

Two men from Brampton are facing charges after attempting to flee police at high speeds in a Lamborghini last weekend. York police say just before 1 a.m. on July 7, they observed a white Lamborghini...

26m ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

2h ago

Woman with critical gunshot wound dropped off at Ajax hospital: police
Woman with critical gunshot wound dropped off at Ajax hospital: police

Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service say a 30-year-old woman was dropped off at a hospital in Ajax suffering from a critical gunshot wound. Officers were called to Lakeridge Health Hospital...

1h ago

Top Stories

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

3h ago

2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407
2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407

Two men from Brampton are facing charges after attempting to flee police at high speeds in a Lamborghini last weekend. York police say just before 1 a.m. on July 7, they observed a white Lamborghini...

26m ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

2h ago

Woman with critical gunshot wound dropped off at Ajax hospital: police
Woman with critical gunshot wound dropped off at Ajax hospital: police

Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service say a 30-year-old woman was dropped off at a hospital in Ajax suffering from a critical gunshot wound. Officers were called to Lakeridge Health Hospital...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:31
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride

It happened on the Swing of the Century ride where the teenager had a medical episode and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

1h ago

2:51
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale

It's one of the most iconic and eye-popping homes in Toronto and now the 'Leslieville dollhouse' is up for sale.

15h ago

3:04
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike

As grocery store shelves empty out, restaurants says they're having some trouble restocking dwindling supplies. David Zura explains.

3h ago

2:16
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade

The Toronto Police Service is among the Canadian emergency services in the process of upgrading its 911 system. Nick Westoll gets an update on the process and has more on the potential upgrades users could see in the future.

20h ago

1:31
Biden under intense pressure ahead of solo press conference
Biden under intense pressure ahead of solo press conference

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to hold a rare solo news conference. Julia Benbrook with how the event could be a pivotal moment in Biden's Presidency and re-election bid.

22h ago

More Videos