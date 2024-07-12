Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot.

The couple from Milton are Ontario’s newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from the June 14, 2024, draw.

Shail and Hawk, who have been together for 25 years and started playing the jackpot when it was first introduced in 2009, said they checked their ticket on the Saturday morning after the draw on the OLG app and found a surprise.

“I had one foot in the shower when I heard Doltan yelling,” Shail said.

“I thought maybe something had happened to him. He was shaking from head to toe, and I asked him, ‘Are you okay?’ He asked me to check the ticket, and I ran to get my glasses. Then I thought he was pranking me … I put on my glasses and thought, ‘This can’t be real! This can’t be happening to us!'”

Hawk added that reality didn’t set in until they went to the store to validate their ticket, and OLG called them.

“We had the winning ticket.”

Shail shared she immediately thought of the impact this would have on their children and grandchildren. The couple said they hope things don’t change too much with their win, and ultimately, they plan to take care of their family.

“We want them to feel the joy with us. They deserve it as much as we do. They deserve to not have to work multiple jobs and can now spend more time together as a family, which is how it should be,” said Shail.

With their newfound wealth, Shail and Hawk have retired. The couple also plans to purchase a home and a new fishing boat, adding that this is truly a dream come true.

Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk are the latest $50 million Lotto Max jackpot winners. Photo Credit: OLG

“We’re going to buy our dream home, close to our family, who we love so much,” said Shail. “Doltan wants to treat himself to a new fishing boat so he can spend his days on the water, and I would like to enjoy some travel. I have always wanted to visit Italy and Australia. I look forward to exploring the world with our family.”

“When you grow up with nothing and work hard for everything you have, a win like this is incredible,” said Hawk.

“It is a dream come true to be able to help our family. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. It’s a process that starts with disbelief and ends in pure joy,” added Shail. “We are so happy, and our hearts are full.”

The winning ticket was purchased at “Convenience 4 U” on Wilson Drive in Milton.

This is the fourth time since April that the Lotto Max jackpot has been won in Ontario, with an Ottawa-area woman collecting $70 million just last week.