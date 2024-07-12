New heat wave in Greece expected to last at least a week. North Macedonia also swelters

FILE - Tourists with an umbrella walk in front of the Parthenon at the ancient Acropolis in central Athens, June 12, 2024. June 2024 was the hottest June on record, according to Europe's Copernicus climate service on Monday, July 8. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2024 8:07 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 8:12 am.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities on Friday warned of an impending weeklong heat wave during the summer tourist season, with a high risk of dangerous wildfires, as much of southern Europe sweltered under high temperatures.

The ministry for civil protection and climate change said southwesterly winds from Africa would bring temperatures sometimes exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) at least until July 19.

The new heat wave comes on the heels of the hottest June on record in Greece, according to preliminary weather service data. It was also the hottest globally, according to the European climate service, Copernicus.

People have been advised to wear light clothing, drink plenty of water and avoid long hikes during the hottest part of the day. In June, several tourists were found dead on Greek islands after setting out on long walks.

In neighboring North Macedonia, authorities have also issued a weeklong heat alert starting Friday in the small, landlocked Balkan country.

People were urged to stay indoors when possible and avoid heavy labor in the hottest hours of the day. Emergency measures announced Thursday include ordering employers to keep pregnant women and people aged over 60 off work, banning construction work from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and keeping kindergarten classes indoors after 11 a.m.

Health officials have reported a rise in calls to emergency responders due to heat-related health problems.

North Macedonia’s authorities also reported an increase in wildfires, saying 14 were registered nationwide in the past 24 hours.

Wildfires are also plaguing Greece, and the civil protection ministry has warned of a very high risk on Friday and Saturday. Officials have described this summer as the most dangerous in the past 20 years for wildfires, following an unusually rainless winter and spring that have left vegetation and forests tinder-dry.

Three fires broke out Friday in northern Greece, although two of them were quickly brought under control.

Greek firefighters, backed this summer by drones and a strengthened fleet of water-bombing aircraft, have dealt with more than 2,000 wildfires since the beginning of June. Most were tamed shortly after they broke out, which limited damage to buildings or property.

Dozens of people have been arrested and fined for accidentally starting fires, mostly during outdoor work near uncleared vegetation.

Every summer sees devastating wildfires in Greece, and last year more than 20 people died in the blazes.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the amusement park in Vaughan at around...

1h ago

Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday
Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those...

1h ago

Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents
Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents

The City of Toronto says it will need to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed, leaving more than 7,000 Torontonians facing hefty water bills in the process. Lou...

9h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown
Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown

There are lots of events to keep you busy this July weekend, including the annual Downtown Toronto Ribfest at Yonge-Dundas Square, the Toronto Triathlon Festival and the Festival of India. Keep in mind...

3h ago

