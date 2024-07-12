New York law couldn’t be used to disarm reservist before Maine shooting, Army official says

FILE - In this image taken from New York State Police body camera video that was obtained by WMTW-TV 8 in Portland, Maine, New York State Police interview Army reservist Robert Card, the man responsible for Maine's deadliest mass shooting, at Camp Smith in Cortlandt, N.Y., July 16, 2023. The Army couldn’t use New York’s red flag law to disarm a reservist experiencing a mental health crisis before a mass shooting because he was not a New York resident, a nurse practitioner told an independent commission. Maj. Matthew Dickison testified Robert Card was psychotic and paranoid in July when he evaluated Card at an Army hospital, where Card was taken for evaluation.(WMTW-TV 8/New York State Police via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2024 9:16 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 9:42 am.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Army couldn’t use New York’s red flag law to disarm a reservist experiencing a mental health crisis before a mass shooting in Maine because he was not a New York resident, a nurse practitioner told an independent commission.

Maj. Matthew Dickison testified that Robert Card was displaying psychosis and paranoia in July 2023 when he evaluated Card at an Army hospital, where Card was taken for evaluation. Dickison concluded Card was unfit for duty and shouldn’t have access to guns, and said he was surprised when Card was released two weeks later from a private psychiatric hospital.

Months later in Maine, 18 people were killed when Card opened fire at two locations in October in the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history. Card died by suicide, and his body was found two days later.

Dickison told commissioners on Thursday that he attempted to use New York’s SAFE Act to temporarily seize Card’s weapons but gave up when it appeared the law could only be used on New York residents. Card, from Bowdoin, Maine, was in New York to train West Point cadets when fellow reservists became alarmed by his behavior.

A civilian Army medical contractor, meanwhile, defied a subpoena to appear before the independent commission, which is investigating facts surrounding the shooting and what could’ve been done to prevent it.

Anne Jordan, the commission’s executive director, said that she was told that the witness, identified as Patricia Moloney, declined to testify because she was the subject of a possible medical malpractice claim. It was unclear if that claim stemmed from the shootings in Maine on Oct. 25 at a bowling alley and at a bar and grill.

The commission ended a session that was being conducted via Zoom after Moloney failed to appear Thursday, and then reconvened several hours later with Dickison’s testimony from Korea, where he is now stationed.

Dickison is a nurse practitioner whose specialty is psychiatry, and he was on temporary assignment at Keller Army Hospital when Card arrived for evaluation. Card repeated his claims that people were calling him a pedophile behind his back, along with his ominous warnings that he might have to do something about it. From there, Card was taken to a private psychiatric hospital for treatment.

Dickison’s actions have been discussed before during testimony from other witnesses, including the leader of Card’s Army Reserve unit, Capt. Jeremy Reamer, but Thursday marked the first time he addressed the commission.

Dickson said he gave a list of post-hospitalization recommendations to Reamer that included ensuring Card’s personal weapons were confiscated and that Card attended health care appointments and took his medicine. But Reamer previously testified that his authority as commander applied only when soldiers were on drill.

The commission has previously delved into New York’s red flag law and Maine’s yellow flag laws, both of which allow guns to be seized from someone in a psychiatric crisis under certain circumstances. The commission issued an interim report in March saying law enforcement should have seized Card’s guns and put him in protective custody using the state’s yellow flag law.

Police in Maine testified that the family had agreed to remove Card’s guns, but the commission said leaving such a task to them “was an abdication of law enforcement’s responsibility.”

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the amusement park in Vaughan at around...

2h ago

'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like
'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like

Olivia Chow is celebrating one year in office as Toronto's mayor. The 67-year-old Chow was elected John Tory's replacement on July 12, 2023. A recent survey concluded that Chow still has support from...

1h ago

Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday
Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those...

2h ago

Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents
Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents

The City of Toronto says it will need to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed, leaving more than 7,000 Torontonians facing hefty water bills in the process. Lou...

11h ago

Top Stories

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the amusement park in Vaughan at around...

2h ago

'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like
'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like

Olivia Chow is celebrating one year in office as Toronto's mayor. The 67-year-old Chow was elected John Tory's replacement on July 12, 2023. A recent survey concluded that Chow still has support from...

1h ago

Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday
Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those...

2h ago

Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents
Water transmission unit failures lead to hefty bills for thousands of Toronto residents

The City of Toronto says it will need to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed, leaving more than 7,000 Torontonians facing hefty water bills in the process. Lou...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale

It's one of the most iconic and eye-popping homes in Toronto and now the 'Leslieville dollhouse' is up for sale.

10h ago

3:04
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike

As grocery store shelves empty out, restaurants says they're having some trouble restocking dwindling supplies. David Zura explains.

15h ago

2:16
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade

The Toronto Police Service is among the Canadian emergency services in the process of upgrading its 911 system. Nick Westoll gets an update on the process and has more on the potential upgrades users could see in the future.

15h ago

2:33
Prime Minister Trudeau promises increase in military spending to hit NATO targets
Prime Minister Trudeau promises increase in military spending to hit NATO targets

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledging today to significantly increase the country’s military spending over the next decade with a swath of new projects, in hopes of hitting NATO’s goal of 2% GDP spending target by 2032. Glen McGregor reports.

12h ago

0:29
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75

Best known for 'The Shining', 'Popeyes', Shelley Duvall has died at the age of 75.

18h ago

More Videos